Huskies nipping on the heels of state title game
Jayden King located his pitches like a seasoned ace in Thursday's state quarterfinal win vs. Bismarck Legacy. The Wahpeton junior limited the Sabres to one hit across six dominant innings. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

WEST FARGO — No. 1 seed Wahpeton showed no proverbial hangover following its first-ever Eastern Dakota Conference championship. The Huskies defeated No. 4 seed Bismarck Legacy, 6-0, in the quarterfinals of the NDHSAA Class A Baseball State Tournament on Thursday, June 1 at Young Field.

Jayden King shined in the sweltering heat as temperatures pushed 90 degrees. The junior pitched a six-inning, one-hitter to earn the win.

Jayden King isn't the type of pitcher who flaunts his strikeout totals with flashy celebrations. The hard-throwing lefty just gets down to business. 
Wahpeton junior Braxton Pauly has shown a propensity for reaching base in the late innings, giving the Huskies a clutch bat to rely on in the postseason.
Caden Hockert recaptured some of his mojo at the plate Thursday, scoring one of Wahpeton's six runs in the state quarterfinals. 
Caden Kappes is Wahpeton's all-time leader in saves, but the senior is an accomplished starter as well. He tossed 21 pitches in the seventh inning Thursday, making him available for the rest of the tournament. 


