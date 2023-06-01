Huskies nipping on the heels of state title game

Caden Kappes is Wahpeton's all-time leader in saves, but the senior is an accomplished starter as well. He tossed 21 pitches in the seventh inning Thursday, making him available for the rest of the tournament.
WEST FARGO — No. 1 seed Wahpeton showed no proverbial hangover following its first-ever Eastern Dakota Conference championship. The Huskies defeated No. 4 seed Bismarck Legacy, 6-0, in the quarterfinals of the NDHSAA Class A Baseball State Tournament on Thursday, June 1 at Young Field.
Jayden King shined in the sweltering heat as temperatures pushed 90 degrees. The junior pitched a six-inning, one-hitter to earn the win.
“I wasn’t really nervous, but it was hot. I was trying to get that out of my head and just power through the heat,” King said.
The 6-foot-5 lefty recorded eight strikeouts and issued three walks, routinely challenging the Sabers with high fastballs and drawing ugly swings on off-speed offerings in the dirt. For most players, a dominant state tournament performance like King’s would be the defining moment of their career, but for King, it was just one of many great outings and another step toward the state finals.
“It’s at least in the top 10. It’s the first round and we had to win to have a chance to play for a championship,” King said. “It’s one of the upper ones I’ve been in. I’ve pitched in a championship before and a couple regional games.”
Wahpeton racked up nine hits, as Caden Kappes batted 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs atop the order. Gavin Schroeder went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Jackson Fliflet, Riley Thimjon, Caden Hockert and Braxton Pauly each recorded one hit. Thimjon added a sacrifice fly and Jack Rittenour registered a sacrifice bunt and a steal, highlighting a complete offensive approach for the white-hot Huskies.
It was a near-perfect performance, earning a high grade from Huskies head coach Andrew Lunsetter, who doubles as an educator in the Wahpeton school system.
“It was an easy 'A' today. I would give us an 'A+' but we had two little physical mistakes, otherwise we were really locked in,” Lunsetter said. “We’ve been so dialed in lately with everybody being on the same page. I love the energy and enthusiasm. It just feels like we have to keep riding the momentum of what we’re doing.”
Hockert was 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. The senior, who was held hitless in the EDC tournament, barreled a single to emerge from an extended slump at the perfect time. Hockert’s everyday role in the field between pitcher, outfield and infield helps keep him focused during tough times in the batter’s box.
“It felt really good. I’ve been slumpin’ for the last five games and it felt good to just break loose and see first base for the first time in a while,” Hockert said. “I’m always moving, going from left to right, from short to third — sometimes second — it’s fun, I honestly like seeing every position on the field.”
King finished the afternoon with 113 pitches. Once he surpassed 91, his eligibility for the remainder of the tournament went out the window. Instead of pulling him midway through the game, Wahpeton kept King on the mound and he kept Legacy off the bases.
“He was rolling so well. We couldn’t quite stretch (the lead) out far enough, so we had to burn him and let him go as far as he could,” Lunsetter said. “He was just fantastic. He struggled in his first start of the year at Sheyenne on a cold, windy day. Since then, he’s been absolutely lights out. He’s given us five or six innings every game with double-digit strikeouts — almost unhittable. Like you saw today, they couldn’t get solid contact on the ball and they couldn’t time him up. He’s a stud, and if he’s not getting looked at, he should be.”
Kappes, Wahpeton’s go-to closer, worked around a single and a walk to record two outs in the seventh. Pauly relieved Kappes and needed only one pitch to secure the final out on a ground ball, as Josiah Hofman made a nice pick at first base to end the game.
The Huskies will face West Fargo Sheyenne at 4 p.m. Friday in a rematch of the EDC title game.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.