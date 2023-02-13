Huskies outlast Knights, 97-94, in double OT

Wahpeton and Grand Forks Central emptied the tank in a high-scoring Eastern Dakota Conference battle Friday, Feb. 10. The Huskies held on for a 97-94 win in double overtime, marking a season-high scoring effort and potentially rerouting Wahpeton’s playoff path.
“I’m always short on sleep, but it’s amazing the energy you get from a win. Helluva game by the boys,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said as he spent Saturday morning spectating freshman basketball games.
Wahpeton (7-10) was 2-2 in its last four games, desperately needing a win to maintain momentum and keep the prospect of a home play-in game alive. Central (10-8) was also in a tight spot, having lost three of four, sliding the Knights down to the middle of the EDC standings.
Ethan Manock (32 points, 13 rebounds) and Erick Paye (23 points, 17 rebounds) sharpened iron with iron, colliding in a matchup of heavyweight posts. Both players made 10 shots in the game, but Manock was a step quicker, drawing fouls and converting 15-of-20 free throws.
“I thought he really attacked the basket well,” Ralph said of Manock. “We got it to him in the low post, which was big, but also him catching the ball high and making a spin move to go back left and score, or just going hard to his right — that was a big piece for us. He was getting by his man and the help was reaching in to stop him. It was a strong effort from him against Paye, who is just a dude.”
Huskies point guard Caden Kappes played all 44 minutes, amassing 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. The senior showed elite discipline, turning the ball over one time while piloting the 97-point performance. Kappes did not commit a foul during the up-tempo game where 52 of them were called. Kappes clamped down on Jack Simmers in the second overtime, as Wahpeton outscored Central, 11-8.
“How does he not foul in the game? He’s guarding arguably one of the quickest kids, Simmers, who’s really a load to guard,” Ralph said. “That was our matchup late. Simmers was going to the hoop and kind of backing down our smaller guys. We put Caden on him and he did a great job. It was just another ho-hum night for Kappes, he was an Ironman.”
Caden Hockert kept the burner warm from his shooting guard position, making five 3s in a 27-point performance. The Wahpeton senior added five buckets on midrange jumpers, giving Hockert his eighth game this season with 20 or more points.
“Hockert got inside the free-throw line off dribble penetration, and got a little momentum so the kid would slide by him and he could pull up and shoot the jumper. Those were big buckets for us,” Ralph said. “There’s not one guy who knows anything about EDC basketball that doesn’t know Caden Hockert can shoot. Going to the hoop and shooting contested jumpers isn’t really the best part of his game, but he found a way to get almost to the restricted arc and pull up.”
Brayden Steffens (Fr.) and Treyton Mauch (So.) combined for 12 points. Mauch made 3-of-4 free throws in the bonus periods to put the game away.
“We used Treyton and Brayden on dribble penetration. (There were) some pretty big moments for a couple young players and they handled it just fine,” Ralph said. “Trey wasn’t shooting it very good heading into the overtime, but he really stepped up to knock those down. I like the boost he gives us off the bench.”
Ralph praised Riley Thimjon for providing help defense on Paye, while complementing Jayden King on his eight-point game off the bench. Central put the Huskies on a leash in a 59-37 home win back on Dec. 13, limiting them to 11 makes on 29% shooting. The Huskies sizzled Friday, sinking 29 shots at a 50% rate.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.