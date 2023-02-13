Wahpeton and Grand Forks Central emptied the tank in a high-scoring Eastern Dakota Conference battle Friday, Feb. 10. The Huskies held on for a 97-94 win in double overtime, marking a season-high scoring effort and potentially rerouting Wahpeton’s playoff path.

“I’m always short on sleep, but it’s amazing the energy you get from a win. Helluva game by the boys,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said as he spent Saturday morning spectating freshman basketball games.

Huskies outlast Knights, 97-94, in double OT
Erick Paye fouls Ethan Manock, sending the Wahpeton forward to the line for two of his 20 free-throw attempts.
Caden Kappes played a near-perfect game in his point guard role for the Wahpeton Huskies, logging 46 minutes in Friday’s double-overtime victory.


