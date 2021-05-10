Bridger Hansen had a good showing at the Fargo North Invitational May 7-8, finishing in a tie for fourth place. Bridger had a rough start on day one and was three over through the first two holes. After that initial start, Bridger played the final 16 holes in one over par and was in fourth place through 18 holes. On day two, Bridger again was three over through four holes and still managed to play the final 14 holes in three over. Bridger drove the ball very well on Saturday and that led to many opportunities for birdies.
Bjorn Birkelo had a disastrous front 9 on day one, opening up with a 13 over 48. On the back nine, Birkelo was on fire making two birdies to get some momentum going and shot a one over 37 on the back. We’ve seen Birkelo grind out some solid rounds and he did that again on Friday. Saturday he started the day with a par and drained a 30 foot putt for eagle to be two under to start day two. After that start he just couldn’t see to get going with his wedges and had to get up and down for pars and bogeys.
Avery Rugland was just the opposite of Bjorn on Friday going out in 37 on the front nine with seven pars and two bogeys. Then the back nine was a struggle to get anything going with his approach shots in to the greens. Avery drove the ball very well both days, but just couldn’t seem to get a putt to drop. We’ve seen flashes of great play from Avery and we just need to eliminate the doubles and triples that plague his round.
Jackson Clooten, Cade Mauch and Bjorn Kubela all gained some very good experience with the 36 hole format of this tournament. All three need to get more consistent in all phases and are working hard in practice to improve their games.
The Huskies next meet will be May 11 at Grand Forks Country Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.