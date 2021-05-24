Huskies place eighth at Wahpeton Invitational

Some of the lowest scores of the year were recorded at Bois de Sioux Golf Course Monday, May 24. Zach Hinschberger of Grand Forks Red River was the medalist with -4, shooting a 67. Brady McGarry of Grand Forks Central was also one under par, shooting 70.
Bridger Hansen led the Huskies, shooting just four over par at 75, which tied for seventh place overall. Hansen started out with a birdie and finished with a 1 over 36 on the front nine. He had several opportunities to make other birdies, but just slid his putt by. A top 10 finish for Hansen will hopefully be a springboard for him heading to the individual qualifier Thursday, May 27 at Rose Creek.
Bjorn Birkelo carded a 13 over par at 84 after a rough start to his day on the front nine. Birkelo made a nice birdie on hole No. 11 and made a solid par on No. 18. Bjorn has the ability to shoot a score under 80 but just needs to eliminate the double bogey he gets on each side.
Tanner Thiel had a good front nine and just needed to finish his round strong. We are pleased with his score today after missing the first 4 weeks with jaw surgery.
The Huskies will play in Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo, North Dakota on Thursday, May 27.
