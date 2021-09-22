Huskies push the pack

FARGO, N.D. — Wahpeton is once again nipping at the heels of the Eastern Dakota Conference frontrunners heading down the home stretch. The Huskies finished fourth in the Don Johnson Memorial Tournament Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Fargo Country Club. Anaka Lysne took second place with a 76, one stroke behind Rose Solberg of Fargo Davies.
Lysne’s round included eight pars on the front and a birdie on hole No. 18. The senior is a lock for all-conference honors and currently leads the EDC in scoring average, nearly three strokes ahead of Davies duo Solberg and Ava Olson.
“Anaka was just on cruise control,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “I’m so happy for her. She has a chance to be the senior athlete (of the year), she’s already qualified for state. What a great senior year for her — and it’s not over — I hope there’s better things coming for her in the next few weeks.”
The top five teams were Fargo Davies (324), Grand Forks Red River (351), Fargo Shanley (352), Wahpeton (356) and Fargo North (358).
“Fargo Country Club is just tree lines, the greens are slopey and picky. I thought we played great as a team. For a course like that, 356 is about as good as we could hope for,” Ralph said.
Halle Miller shot a 90 and McKena Koolmo kept Wahpeton’s score low with a 92. Koolmo cooled off a bit on the back, but still registered six pars on the scorecard.
“I think that’s the one score that makes the difference for us,” Ralph said. “If McKena can shoot a 92 as our number five player, that’s a really good score out of that spot. I thought she drove the ball pretty well yesterday. I think I watched her more than anybody else.”
The trio of Lily Anderson, Scout Woods and Olivia Hansen all shot 98 on the day.
“Sometimes they just have that string where they go double, triple, double … it throws off their whole round,” Ralph said. “We’ve worked so hard the last two weeks on getting in the hole in three (shots) from inside 100 yards. It’s there for Scout, I thought she putted really well yesterday. I’m hoping we can all put it together at the right time, which will be next monday.”
Olivia Hansen shot a 45 on the front to kick things off with a bang.
“The front was just excellent, Olivia was managing the course very well,” Ralph said.
Edgewood Golf Course in Fargo is the site of regionals Monday, Sept. 27, serving as one last state qualifier for the team before the Class A State Tournament Oct. 2, which is also at Edgewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.