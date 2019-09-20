Haley Manson

Haley Manson launches a serve during Wahpeton’s 3-0 home loss to Grand Forks Red River on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Wahpeton gave Grand Forks Red River a good fight in all three sets of the Roughriders’ sweep (25-18, 25-19, 25-17) at WHS. Even in the final set when Red River came out with a big run, Wahp had a strong response in the Thursday, Sept. 19 loss.

“In that last one we came out a little weaker in the start and then we came back fighting. We just don’t give up,” Wahpeton coach Addie Vancura said.

A big factor in the Huskies staying competitive was their cohesiveness on offense. Haley Manson led the passing effort with 11 assists on the night.

“I’d say definitely passing (is the most improved area this year),” Vancura said. “Haley’s doing a great job putting the ball where someone can take a swing at it.”

Sam Pithey anchored the defense in her libero spot. The senior came up with 14 digs and covered a lot of ground throughout the loss.

“Sam Pithey did a great job making a couple adjustments. We had her move down the line then back and she did well,” Vancura said.

Wahpeton (1-13) moves on to play Grand Forks Central on the road. The first set serve is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Wahpeton Stat Leaders

Kills

Kylie Storo- 5

Ashley Gilbertson- 4

Raegan Klosterman- 4

Blocks

Raegan Klosterman- 2

Digs

Sam Pithey- 14

Kylie Storo- 8

Maddy Storo- 3

Assists

Haley Manson- 11

Sam Pithey- 1

Kylie Storo- 1

Maddy Storo- 1

Aces

Maddy Storo- 3

Kylie Storo- 1

