Huskies rake Red River pitching, King fans 10
Buy Now

From left: Gavin Schroeder runs in from center field as Jack Rittenour and Caden Kappes celebrate Tuesday’s 12-7 win over Grand Forks Red River at John Randall Field in Wahpeton.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Wahpeton jumped all over Grand Forks Red River in an Eastern Dakota Conference showdown Tuesday at John Randall Field, posting a 12-7 win behind an excellent start on the rubber from Jayden King and a hungry Huskies lineup that consistently hit the gaps.

Wahpeton belted five doubles. Senior catcher Jackson Fliflet passed Jeremy Bontjes (2009-12) for No. 1 on the Huskies all-time doubles list with the 18th two-bagger of his career.

Huskies rake Red River pitching, King strikes out 10
Buy Now

Jackson Fliflet is the complete package at the catcher position, commanding the infield with a trustworthy mitt and a rocket arm behind the dish. The Huskie senior has power to all gaps and provides quality at bats in the No. 3 hole.
Huskies rake Red River pitching, King strikes out 10
Buy Now

Jayden King strides toward home plate, delivering a four-seam fastball that Roughrider hitters routinely whiffed on. Riley Thimjon (11) snared a line drive at third base in the seventh inning, helping Wahpeton defeat Red River at home.
Huskies rake Red River pitching, King strikes out 10
Buy Now

Wahpeton second baseman Jack Rittenour flips the ball to shortstop Caden Kappes for the final out of Tuesday's home win vs. Grand Forks Red River.
Huskies rake Red River pitching, King strikes out 10
Buy Now

Wahpeton first baseman Josiah Hofman gets his swing extended on a double off the top of the wall in right center field.
Huskies rake Red River pitching, King strikes out 10
Buy Now

Wahpeton junior Braxton Pauly is prepared for a large role on the pitching staff with the trust of his coaches and teammates in pressure situations.


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 