Huskies rake Red River pitching, King strikes out 10

Jayden King strides toward home plate, delivering a four-seam fastball that Roughrider hitters routinely whiffed on. Riley Thimjon (11) snared a line drive at third base in the seventh inning, helping Wahpeton defeat Red River at home.
Jackson Fliflet is the complete package at the catcher position, commanding the infield with a trustworthy mitt and a rocket arm behind the dish. The Huskie senior has power to all gaps and provides quality at bats in the No. 3 hole.
Wahpeton jumped all over Grand Forks Red River in an Eastern Dakota Conference showdown Tuesday at John Randall Field, posting a 12-7 win behind an excellent start on the rubber from Jayden King and a hungry Huskies lineup that consistently hit the gaps.
Wahpeton belted five doubles. Senior catcher Jackson Fliflet passed Jeremy Bontjes (2009-12) for No. 1 on the Huskies all-time doubles list with the 18th two-bagger of his career.
“I’ll take it. I just love those extra-base hits. Not only do they make me feel good, they help the team,” Fliflet said. “I was cold to start the year but now I’m seeing pitches and hittin’ the ball.”
In addition to the record-breaking hit, Fliflet hosed a runner out at second base by several feet and nearly caught another on a beautiful snap throw to first. The experienced backstop is headed to University of Minnesota Crookston next year with the ability and approach to fill the spray chart.
“Jackson is a next-level hitter, a guy that’s going to play college baseball for a reason,” Huskies head coach Andrew Lunsetter said. “He’s a mature hitter who understands the game and sees the ball really well. Even when he’s facing some of the better, stronger pitchers in the league, it never looks like it’s something he can’t handle. He’s really poised in the (batter's) box for someone his age.”
King struck out 10 batters across four one-hit innings. The junior walked four Roughriders, but limited the damage to a pair of earned runs. Wahpeton’s ace didn’t make it out of the first inning in his season debut at West Fargo Sheyenne, allowing six runs before leaving the game with shoulder soreness. Tuesday’s vintage line came on 87 pitches, a good sign of health for the elite hurler.
“Part of that short start is that it was cold outside, it was really hard to get loose and warm. A lot of it was just tightness in his shoulder,” Lunsetter said of the lefty King. “As long as he could go, even he threw underhand, we needed him tonight. He was hitting his spots and throwing it right by their top four or five hitters. When Jayden is going good, he’s one of the best pitchers in the state. No question.”
Jack Rittenour went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Gavin Schroeder caused chaos in the No. 9 hole, scoring three runs and stealing three bases. Caden Kappes set the table in the leadoff spot with three runs of his own.
Rittenour, Kappes and Schroeder have combined to steal 23 bases during Wahpeton’s 4-2 start to the season. Combine that speed with a powerful order that features nine players with an extra-base hit — Wahpeton is a genuine contender. Josiah Hofman deposited a double that nearly hit the scoreboard in right center and King legged out a triple that rolled to the base of the green monster.
“I’m really happy for the guys to be 3-1 in the conference, especially with the way the year has started off weather-wise. We’ve only been outside for 3-4 hours of practice all season,” Lunsetter said. “We were confident coming in, but we’re really riding that high right now. We have some hiccups in certain situations, but for the most part we’ve persevered.”
Red River cut the lead in half with four runs in the fifth. Wahpeton answered with two of its own to squash the momentum.
“We talk a lot about focus and finish,” Lunsetter said. “Just because you get up early doesn’t mean anything. Lots of things can happen in these games. I thought it was big for us to respond after they put up four runs. We kept adding on and we weren’t complacent.”
Braxton Pauly earned the save by inducing a fly ball to right with runners in scoring position to end the game. The junior let up three earned runs in the final three innings, allowing six hits and one walk. Pauly only recorded two strikeouts, but he gave the Wahpeton defense plenty of chances by staying in the zone.
“I thought Braxton did a great job of coming in and pitching with a lead. Sometime that’s hard because you’re trying to do too much when you have a big lead, but all you have to do is come in, throw strikes, make that an emphasis and let the hitters get themselves out," Lunsetter said.
