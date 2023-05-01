Huskies rebound with 14-7 win at Horace
Senior catcher Jackson Fliflet hit a double and scored twice Saturday, as he looks to get things going in the middle of the Wahpeton Huskies order. 

One day removed from a pair of losses to defending Class A State Champion West Fargo Sheyenne by scores of 15-5 and 6-5, Wahpeton traveled to Horace and handed the Hawks a 14-7 loss Saturday, April 29, in Eastern Dakota Conference play. Game two of the doubleheader was cancelled due to inclement weather. 

The Huskies racked up a dozen hits and nine walks, slugging their way past West Fargo Horace in a game where defense was optional. Wahpeton committed three errors and the Hawks had four. 

Caden Kappes leads Wahpeton with six hits through four games.


