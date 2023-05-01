Huskies rebound with 14-7 win at Horace

One day removed from a pair of losses to defending Class A State Champion West Fargo Sheyenne by scores of 15-5 and 6-5, Wahpeton traveled to Horace and handed the Hawks a 14-7 loss Saturday, April 29, in Eastern Dakota Conference play. Game two of the doubleheader was cancelled due to inclement weather.
The Huskies racked up a dozen hits and nine walks, slugging their way past West Fargo Horace in a game where defense was optional. Wahpeton committed three errors and the Hawks had four.
Riley Thimjon reached base four times, recording a pair of singles and walking twice. Caden Kappes and Caden Hockert also notched multi-hit games to help the Huskies improve to 2-2.
Hockert was 3-for-5 at the dish with a double and two RBIs, while earning the victory on the hill. The senior pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks. He struck out six batters.
Jack Rittenour did his job in relief, pitching three innings in which Horace made hard contact. Rittenour allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk, striking out three in the process. Rittenour was big on offense, matching his season total with three runs scored. The senior has drawn four walks this season to lead the Huskies with patience at the plate.
Jackson Fliflet (1-for-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Josiah Hofman (1-for-4, R, RBI), Skyler Bladow (1-for-3, R, RBI), Jayden King (1-for-5, RBI) and Gavin Schroeder (0-for-3, 2 R, RBI) each contributed to the season-high scoring production.
Wahpeton has a quick turnaround on Monday with a 4:30 p.m. road game vs. Grand Forks Central at Kraft Field.
