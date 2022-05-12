Huskies score historic 9-0 win at Fargo South

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies tennis team secured its first victory of the season Tuesday, May 10, taking it to the Fargo South Bruins on the road, 9-0. The rain stayed away, but the match itself was a fountain of youth, providing a glimpse into the future for both Eastern Dakota Conference programs.
“South is a pretty young team. We had a good opportunity because our team is pretty young, too,” Huskies Head Coach Amanda Lunsetter said. “We headed out on the court and I just told them that they needed to keep within their own game, play their game and not their opponents’. They stayed steady and won point for point.”
Wahpeton won its singles matches in straight sets, led by strong performances from seniors Olivia Dodge (6-2, 6-2) and Holly German (6-0, 6-2). Freshman Breelyn Lacina posted a 6-0 set and junior Elizabeth Comings tallied a 6-1. Junior Kyree Lacina fought hard in a pair of 7-6 and 6-4 wins and sophomore Carmen Burvee cruised via 6-2 and 6-3 scores.
“In singles, everyone pretty much ran it,” Lunsetter said. “Kyree Lacina struggled a bit at No. 4, but she was also having quite a time dealing with her allergies. She happened to be right next to a willow tree that was blooming, so she struggled a lot more than she normally would have. I think if she was feeling good she wouldn’t have had a third set. She pulled through, she was mentally tough and made sure she was focused on what she could control.”
The three-set contest for Lacina came in her doubles match with German. The duo dropped its penultimate set, 1-6, but rebounded swiftly for a 6-2 win to clinch the match. Comings and Dodge had no double trouble, outscoring their opponents 12-1. Junior Lillian Anderson and seventh grader Brenna Erdmann capped off the shutout sweep, 6-2 and 6-4.
Adjustments were key to Wahpeton’s success Tuesday, especially for German and Kyree Lacina at No. 2 doubles
“They were trying to adjust to the slower hitting, so it was a little difficult because those girls are power hitters,” Lunsetter said. “Once they were able to adjust to the lighter returns, they acquainted themselves well and locked themselves in.”
The win is historically important for a program which has made significant strides this season and appears to be loading up for a rise in the EDC standings with its young roster.
“I’m fairly certain that was Wahpeton’s first 9-0 win. We’ve had a lot of 8-1 scores, but that’s our first 9-0. It’s pretty big, pretty exciting for us,” Lunsetter said.
Weather pending, Wahpeton hopes to host Senior Night at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 12, vs. Grand Forks Central. Dodge and German will be honored as the team’s lone veterans.
“Olivia Dodge and Holly German are graduating. We’ll also be honoring the parents on the court for all they’ve done for them,” Lunsetter said.
Wahpeton will play Jamestown and Bismarck Legacy Friday, May 13, at Elephant Park in Jamestown and head to the West Fargo Invite on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.