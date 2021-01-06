Huskies' second half surge leads to victory

The Wahpeton Huskies defeated Grand Forks Central Knights 84-68 at home Tuesday, Jan. 5, moving the team to a 4-2 record on the season.
In the first half, no one could have predicted this to be a blowout in Wahpeton's favor. The Knights came out with high energy and a ton of momentum on offense. They were dominant in the rebounding department in the first half, with the Knight's Mason Gravseth getting a double-double in the game with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
The offense in the first half actually kept the Huskies in the game with great shooting by Bridger Hansen. He shot 7-15 and went 10-11 from the free throw line. The Huskies went into the locker room down 40-38 at halftime.
The second half of the game was the best half of basketball the Huskies have played all season. They outscored the Knights 46-28 in the second half and even went on a 32-9 run to begin the second half. They were locking down the Knights all over the perimeter. They went from looking like a team that was great at shooting in the first half, to a team that could not hang with the Huskies.
"That was as good of a half as we played. We took away the post very well, I thought," Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
The coaching staff thought it was Ethan Madocks' best game. He had just four points but totaled nine rebounds. Ralph said he was proud of the way defense was managed by Carter Hoerer as he locked down Gravseth in the second half and gave the Huskies a chance to open the lead. Ralph said he loved how Hoerer set the tone for the Huskies on defense in the second half, as he kept the team up and had them go harder at the Knights.
"Defense and rebounding, we told them that in the second half that we can run on these guys, but can we rebound?" Ralph said.
The team has been one one of the most improved teams in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge community. The Huskies went 8-17 last season and through six games, and have already earned half of the wins that they got last season.
Wahpeton will host Valley City with tip-off at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8. Wahpeton is looking for their fifth win of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.