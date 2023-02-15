Huskies secure first season sweep of Sheyenne with road win

Wahpeton celebrates earlier in the 2022-23 season during a home victory over West Fargo Sheyenne. The Huskies topped the Mustangs by 13 points on the road Tuesday, giving the program it's first-ever season sweep of Sheyenne.
WEST FARGO — The Wahpeton Huskies (8-10) defeated West Fargo Sheyenne (7-12) on Tuesday, 63-50, sweeping the regular-season schedule vs. the Mustangs for the first time in program history. Wahpeton held the home team to 17 first-half points and scored 42 of their own in the final half to seal the win.
Ethan Manock (23 points, 14 rebounds, three assists) and Caden Hockert (21 points, four rebounds) did the heavy lifting on offense. Hockert continued his torrid shooting by making 5-of-12 three-pointers.
Treyton Mauch (nine points, five rebounds, two steals), Jayden King (three points, seven rebounds) and Caden Kappes (three points, four rebounds, two assists) played large roles in the win, while Jackson Clooten and Brayden Steffens chipped in two points apiece.
For the second straight game, Wahpeton was the aggressor, converting 14-of-19 free throws. Sheyenne went 3-for-4 at the line, failing to generate meaningful contact on offense.
The Mustangs were led in scoring by Tommy Ahneman (12 points, nine rebounds, three blocks) and Turo Moni (12 points, two rebounds). Caleb Duerr grabbed 12 rebounds, as the teams tied in the rebounding column, 39-39.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.