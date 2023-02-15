Huskies secure first season sweep of Sheyenne with road win
Wahpeton celebrates earlier in the 2022-23 season during a home victory over West Fargo Sheyenne. The Huskies topped the Mustangs by 13 points on the road Tuesday, giving the program it's first-ever season sweep of Sheyenne. 

WEST FARGO — The Wahpeton Huskies (8-10) defeated West Fargo Sheyenne (7-12) on Tuesday, 63-50, sweeping the regular-season schedule vs. the Mustangs for the first time in program history. Wahpeton held the home team to 17 first-half points and scored 42 of their own in the final half to seal the win.

Ethan Manock (23 points, 14 rebounds, three assists) and Caden Hockert (21 points, four rebounds) did the heavy lifting on offense. Hockert continued his torrid shooting by making 5-of-12 three-pointers.



