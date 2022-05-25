The Wahpeton Huskies moved off the bottom line with their lowest score of the season, 387, showing marked improvement Monday, May 23, at the Don Johnson Invitational in Fargo.
Michael Petersen (94), Aidan Hendrickson (95) and Bjorn Kubela (96) led the way at the Eastern Dakota Conference meet.
“Michael said he got up and down on all three of his pars. He did that three or four other times for bogey. He’s thinking about the game, his approach is changing a little. That’s positive progress,” Huskies Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
Hendrickson impressed by shooting a 95 in just his second varsity tournament.
“In our qualifying, he had one of our better scores, and he went out and had a couple pars. When I looked at his scorecard, he really played well,” Ralph said. “I think he will be one of our better players as we move forward in the next couple years. It’s hard to look that far ahead, but it’s just kind of the mode we’re in with eighth graders and freshmen.”
Kubela's day was better than it appeared on his scorecard. One nightmarish hole marred what could've been a fairly decent round for the freshman.
"Bjorn had an 11 on one hole. He ended up losing his ball and then hit the wrong one. If you turn that score into a seven, he shoots a 92, which would’ve been his best score of the year," Ralph said. "He’s got some talent, but he still has some work to do. He’s a little more progressed than the others as far as having those different shots, those three-quarter swings that are really your scoring shots."
Overall, the team is making strides for the future and beginning to understand the game of golf.
“What we're seeing with Bjorn and some of the other guys, is really limiting the occurrences of the eights, nines and 10s. Birdies are few and far between for us, so it’s good to see them take that step to eliminate those scores that really wreck your round,” Ralph said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.