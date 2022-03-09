The Wahpeton Lady Huskies have experienced the highs and lows of being the smallest, or second smallest school in the Eastern Dakota Conference year after year. This season, they’re riding on the high side, all the way to the Class A State Basketball Tournament in Bismarck, North Dakota. The program last competed at state in 2017.
“Some of these girls were in fourth grade last time we went to state, when we had a pretty good player by the name of Tylee Irwin,” Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson said. “They’ve kind of returned the program to its glory. Now these girls are setting the example for players that are going to come after them. It’s all about trying to set a tradition.”
Wahpeton avenged its demons from a rough 2020-21 season, defeating Valley City to reach the East Region tournament, the same Hi-Liner team which knocked them out last year. The Lady Huskies stunned West Fargo to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Packers and denied a talented Devils Lake team three times during an upward climb to the state tournament.
“This team has done a great job of staying with our motto of just trying to play our best basketball at the end of the season,” Watson said. “I’d like to point out our three seniors. Aiyana (Allard), McKenna (Breuer) and Kilee (Bladow) have done a great job of leading this young team. These girls have been through a lot during their careers, some difficult times, some tough seasons. Now, they get the ultimate reward of going to the state tournament.”
Watson and his underdog pups have the privilege of playing three-time defending state champion Bismarck Century, winners of 48 straight games. While the task is surely a tough one, Wahpeton hopes to be more than window shoppers at state, as players were wheeled into the Huskies’ gymnasium in shopping carts by friends and family as part of a pep rally parade to send them off with a bang.
“I think that we’re going to Bismarck to shock Century. Our goal is to beat the undefeated Patriots. They’ve won 48 in a row or something, but we really don’t care about that,” Watson said.
The fanfare surrounding the 12-13 Huskies is something that never really left during rebuilding seasons that featured three of the team’s current stars — Lidia Motl (Jr.), Emma Bontjes (Jr.) and McKena Koolmo (Jr.). Those upperclassmen, joined by freshman forces in Scout Woods and Taya Lunneborg, have given the purple and gold faithful an aura of optimism.
“I want to say thank you, first of all, to the student section. You were unmatched out there (at regions) and you were positive,” Wahpeton Basketball Booster Club President Chris DeVries said. “I also want to thank our non-student fans, because purple travels well. To the Lady Huskies, you all represent your school and community with pride. I just want you to remember that every single Huskies fan in those stands is behind you 100 percent. Go out there and show the west what you can do.”
No matter what happens against the No. 1 seed, hometown Patriots, the No. 4 seed Huskies have taught the Twin Towns Area a valuable lesson on teamwork and trusting the process in the face of adversity.
“It’s safe to say the team who played on Saturday was very different from the team we saw at the beginning of the year,” Wahpeton Athletic Director Mike McCall said. “The growth, the unity, the togetherness — it was so much fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.