On Friday, Sept. 11, Wahpeton Football fell to Beulah 49-0 for their third consecutive loss to start the season.
Last week, Wahpeton lost in overtime to Hazen 22-20. Quarterback Blake Schafer that week had a solid game throwing the football. This time around was a different story. Schafer was 3-15, 37 yards along with two interceptions.
It's normal for Schafer to go through some growing pains. He's a second-year varsity player who still has a lot to prove. Games like this are only going to make him a stronger player. Schafer is still a junior and can can potentially win some all-conference awards in the Eastern Dakota Conference. He has shown flashes of what he's capable of, and his time will only come soon enough.
The whole Huskie football team got outmatched in every facet of the game. They were going up against a dominant Miners football team who entered the game with a 2-0 record and beat their two previous opponents by a combined 75 points. This Beulah team ran all over the Huskies as they had added up 418 yards on the ground. Last game, they struggled to contain Hazen but this time around was much different.
This game was a difficult one for the Huskies, their bye-week coming up is a great time to mentally restart instead of throw the towel in on the season. Their conference season starts after their bye-week on Friday, Sept. 25 at Hillsboro/Central Valley. They have a good chance to flip the script against some talented teams in the E.D.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.