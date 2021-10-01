Huskies slip in 7-0 loss to South

The playing surface was more like a Slip ‘N’ Slide than a football field Friday, Oct. 1 when Wahpeton hosted Fargo South at Frank Vertin Field. The Huskies possessed the football twice inside the South 10-yard line in the fourth quarter, but failed to score in a 7-0 Eastern Dakota Conference loss.
South struck first on a 59-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline with 3:32 remaining in the first half. Wahpeton answered by marching down the field, sparked by a scrambling pass from Blake Schafer to Jacob DeVries and another connection to Colin Samuels. The Huskies took a shot for six before half, but Schafer’s pass was intercepted at the goal line.
Constant drizzles of rain decimated the Wahpeton passing game, as South’s long score ultimately stood as the deciding factor and juggled footballs led to losses in the backfield and two costly interceptions.
“It’s gotta be disappointing to the point for our guys that we get back to work next week and we learn from this,” Gilbertson said.
Wahpeton’s defense was strong overall, turning the ball over on downs twice to go along with an interception and a fumble recovery in the red zone.
“We held them out of the end zone besides one long pass play. If not for that, it’s 0-0 and we’re going into overtime. Our defense kept us in the game all night long and we just couldn’t find the end zone,” Gilbertson said.
