“Go, go, go! Don’t stop!”
Those were the words of Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson, as the Huskies girls basketball team sped off to a 15-8 home lead on West Fargo Sheyenne Thursday, Jan. 20. Sheyenne responded with a 9-0 run and maintained the lead throughout with excellent three-point shooting for a 95-76 Eastern Dakota Conference win.
Thursday’s game was much anticipated after Sheyenne claimed the first meeting of the season, 80-78. Wahpeton was able to cut the Mustang lead to nine on multiple occasions down the stretch Thursday. Once the Mustangs adapted to the Huskies’ run and gun pace, easy baskets were hard to find for Wahpeton. The Huskies generated good looks off strong drives by Scout Woods, but it wasn’t her night, as several close layups rolled off the rim for the freshman. Tough luck, combined with five Mustangs in double figures, doomed the home team as they struggled to contain Brenna Dick (31 points, nine rebounds).
Sheyenne drilled 11 of 27 threes at a 41 percent rate, often answering Wahpeton layups with quick hitters beyond the arc. Wahpeton shot a sizzling seven of 16 (44 percent) from three themselves, but the volume simply wasn’t enough to match the Mustangs’ output.
Sheyenne stretched its lead to 20 points, that’s when Bontjes put on her cape and began some Huskie heroics. The junior converted a pair of and-ones, drilled a three, and flipped in a layup that rattled every inch of the rim before dropping through.
McKena Koolmo was equally important in whittling the Mustang lead to nine points with six minutes remaining. Koolmo hit a three from the wing, then shouldered her defender to the floor and layed the basketball in for two. Koolmo finished with 19 points in as many minutes, despite battling through foul trouble.
Lidia Motl didn’t go down without a fight, running the show for Wahpeton at point guard. Motl recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in another feisty performance. The junior has 35 steals through 10 games and Thursday marked her seventh game with at least five rebounds.
Sheyenne benefited from a noticeable size advantage, winning the rebounding battle 46-36, including 17 back-breaking offensive rebounds. Maya Metcalf was everywhere, posting a savvy stat line of 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. The Mustangs also received a huge boost from Alivia Manson, who scored 17 points on five threes.
Sheyenne (8-3) is currently fourth in the EDC. Wahpeton (3-7) certainly looked on par talent-wise, but will need to sustain its up-tempo start for all 36 minutes if these teams meet again in March.
Aiyana Allard scored eight points for Wahpeton, followed by six points from Woods, three from Lunneborg and Halle Miller and two from Amyah Max and Kilee Bladow.
Wahpeton faced Breckenridge Saturday, Jan. 22. Full coverage of the Border Battle runs Tuesday.
