Huskies split back-to-back

From Jan. 8-9, the Wahpeton Huskies split their first back-to-back of the season. On Friday, Jan. 8, they defeated Valley City 78-67 and fell to West Fargo Sheyenne 88-36.
The Huskies had one of their better games against Valley City on Friday, and they were very dominant on the defensive end, totaling 14 steals, with Bridger Hansen totaling half of those. They shot 41 percent from three-point range, which is one of their best perimeter shooting totals of the season. Dez Munezero had 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists on 8-13 shooting. Tyler Tollefson led the scoring for the Huskies with 26 points on 8-18 shooting. Carter Hoerer had 10 points on 4-5 shooting and made both of his three-pointers.
What was concerning for the Huskies was that they only totaled five bench points. They did not go to their bench a ton rotating just seven players against Valley City. The Huskies let Valley City go on a big run and the Hi-Liners actually led at one point in the second half and put the Huskies in a position to battle back in the second half.
“I think its something for us to build on,” Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “That’s how they play, they just press and press and press...” Ralph discussed it with his team when they went to watch film this week. Both teams loved to play fast and it showed when they were going on runs throughout the game against each other.
Wahpeton played the following day against West Fargo Sheyenne and lost by 52 to a Sheyenne team who had current North Dakota State College of Science basketball commit Jah’Heem Leake, who stands at 6’9” tip-off against 5’8” Dez Munezero. This was just too much of a size disadvantage for the Huskies. They were outrebounded 67-26. On Sheyenne, they had six players taller than Wahpeton’s tallest player, Ethan Mannock, who stands at 6’4”.
This was a complete mismatch from start to finish. Leake had 20 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks against the Huskies. The Mustangs were up 56-12 at halftime.
This was not only a wakeup call for the Huskies, this was the start to a schedule that may get a little more rough going forward. They still have to play West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo Davies again along with West Fargo twice, which is currently undefeated. This will be an interesting stretch for the Huskies as they will have to step up their game against some great North Dakota High School teams.
The good news for the Huskies is that they will not have to play a back-to-back for the rest of the season. The players may have been fatigued from playing two games in less than 24 hours, but they also went up against a team that was just unbelievably great. Their next game is against a Shanley team that is sitting at 4-3 on the season, just one spot below Wahpeton in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings with Wahpeton in fourth place and Shanley in fifth. They tip-off at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Shanley High School.
