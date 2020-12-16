Huskies split season opening triangular

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Wahpeton wrestling team split their triangular with Fargo Davies and Fargo South. The Huskies defeated Fargo South 36-27 and fell to Fargo Davies 70-12.
I thought the kids that we sent out there wrestling all wrestled very tough," Head Coach Ryan Brandt said. "the biggest compliments that I could give to my team was if we put the team that we had out last year, a lot of our kids would have gotten pinned that first time they got on their back."
Brandt loves the changes made from last year to this year's team. With a few players out due to quarantine, this team is looking forward to a big year in the Eastern Dakota Conference. They went up against a Fargo Davies team that was second in the conference last year and had one of the best wrestlers in the state. The Huskies put up a good fight against Fargo South where they were in great positions throughout the match and added up points each round.
Our kids seem like they have a fight out there, they're not just giving up to the opponent," Brandt said.
He said that his goals for the wrestlers that wrestled in the meet is to take away something positive and something negative from each dual. At this point of the season, Brandt just wants to see his wrestlers give it their all and that's all that mattered to him this early in the season.
Up next for the Huskies, they will face Sheyenne High School starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.
