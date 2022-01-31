Huskies split with Devils Lake

The Wahpeton Huskies basketball program traveled to Devils Lake Friday, Jan. 28, for an evenly-matched Eastern Dakota Conference doubleheader. The Lady Huskies claimed a 65-58 victory, while the boys team lost a second-half lead and fell by a final score of 66-60. Wahpeton junior Emma Bontjes continued her hot streak with 23 points and eight rebounds, her third 20-point game in four outings.
The Lady Huskies mirrored their success from the first matchup with Devils Lake, getting to the line and making every shot count. Wahpeton made 23 of 33 free throws. The Firebirds were a non-factor at the line, converting 4 of 8 attempts.
Wahpeton survived a big night from the Firebirds’ dominant Rachel Dahlen. The senior scored 24 points with a crafty left-hand approach in the paint and led all players with 16 rebounds. Wahpeton was led on the glass by Lidia Motl. The 5’5” point guard grabbed nine boards, while adding seven points and three steals to her ledger. Defensely, Amyah Max got into the Firebirds with four steals and five rebounds. The sophomore also posted a team-high three assists on the offensive end.
Other key contributors for the Huskies were McKena Koolmo (11 pts., 4 reb.), Scout Woods (9 pts., 6 reb.) and Taya Lunneborg (8 pts., 5 reb., 3 blk.). Aiyana Allard and Kilee Bladow combined for eight rebounds. Wahpeton had a slight edge in the rebounding column, 45-43.
The Wahpeton Boys team led for most of the night, but fell victim to the clutch antics of Ben Heilman late in the game. Heilman scored 18 points in the contest.
“Statistically, we were better than Devils Lake in almost every category,” Huskies Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t have an answer to their pick and roll with Heilman in the final three minutes. He was 8 for 8 from the free-throw line and scored 16 points in the second half.”
Wahpeton benefited from strong inside play from Ethan Manock and Jayden King. Manock posted 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. King was crucial off the bench with 12 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks on an impressive 6-of-9 shooting.
“I think one of the reasons we played so well was the play of Jayden King off the bench. Jayden provided scoring inside for us and his rebounding on the offensive end led directly to points for us,” Ralph said. “Jayden’s play combined with Ethan’s 14 points gave us very good offensive production around the basket with their ability to get to the rim and rebound offensively.”
Caden Hockert pushed his scoring average to 14.7 points with his fourth 20-point game of the year. Hockert’s 20 points came on a trio of threes and some quick drives off the dribble. Riley Thimjon added seven points and knocked down one 3-pointer.
The Lady Huskies hosted Grand Forks Central Monday, Jan. 31. The boys host Fargo South at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. Coverage of both games will run in Thursday’s edition of Daily News.
