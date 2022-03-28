Huskies sprint to second solid effort

The Wahpeton Huskies track and field program was back in action Friday, March 25 at the Moorhead Athletic Association Indoor Meet. It was another solid effort from the Huskies. The boys placed fourth with a team score of 83.5, trailing Moorhead (103), Fergus Falls (109) and Alexandria (164.5). The Lady Huskies (67.33) were one spot higher in third, finishing behind Moorhead (199.5) and Alexandria (190). Eight girls teams competed compared to nine for the boys.
The boys 4x400 relay team of Treyton Mauch, Riley Schmidt, Colin Samuels and Luke Baumgardner took first with a time of 3:51.05. The 4x800 team of Baumgardner, Noah Berge, Jaxon Hill and Jonathan Hill took third with a time of 9:38.13. Another bronze finish came in the 4x200, where Beau Arenstein, Mauch, Jackson DeVries and Samuels clocked in at 1:39.57.
Baumgardner took third in the mile with a time of 5:13.38. Mauch grabbed third the long jump (18’10”). Jacob Berndt took fourth in the triple jump with a new personal-best distance of 35-03.50.
Wahpeton was well represented at the top of the standings. Halle Miller won the high jump (4’08”), Scout Woods won the shot put (34’08”) and Quinn Bassingthwaite dominated the pole vault (9’0”). The Huskies received runner-up performances by Ethan Manock, who recorded a personal record of 44’05” in the shot put and reached 18’11.5” in the long jump. Samuels claimed second in the 400 meter (57.14) and Kilee Bladow took silver in the high jump (4’06”) for the second straight meet.
The girls 4x800 relay of Olivia Hansen, Sydney Mahrer, Alison Hoerer and Bladow finished second with a time of (11:22.35). The 4x400 group of Miller, Bladow, Hoerer and Mahrer took fourth, while the 4x200 combo of Bassingthwaite, Christa Habiger, Sidnie Pulskamp and Talitha Benton finished fifth in 2:03.31.
Miller, Bladow, Hoerer and Mahrer took sixth in the 4x200 and Habiger, Hansen, Anika Birkelo and Taya Lunneborg placed sixth in the 4x400.
Jackson DeVries managed a new personal record in the 200 meter, crossing the finish line in 25.22 seconds in seventh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.