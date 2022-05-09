The Wahpeton track and field teams traveled to West Fargo on Friday, May 6, to compete in the Packer relays. In a field of 14 teams, the Huskies placed sixth and the Lady Huskies finished eighth. West Fargo swept the competition with a boys score of 135 and a girls score of 166.5.
Wahpeton’s afternoon was highlighted by victories for Ethan Manock (discus, javelin) and Andrew Withuski (pole vault).
Colin Samuels broke into the top five with a lap of 54.07 seconds in the 400 meter. Jaida Fobb (1:06.35) and Kilee Bladow (1:07.67) placed sixth and ninth, respectively, for the girls. Luke Baumgardner continued to thrive in the distance events, taking eighth place in the 800 meter with a time of 4:55.06 and moving up to fifth in the mile (4:55.06).
In the 4x100 throwers relay, the Lady Huskies team of Lataya Lunneborg, Scout Woods, Christa Habiger and Ashlyn Kahler topped the competition in 1:24.10. Woods was runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 40’10” and Kahler placed 13th with a distance of 31’10’’.
Habiger launched the javelin 105’8” for a sixth-place showing and Emma Bontjes took ninth (99’5”). It was Ethan Manock (169’4”) and Jacob DeVries (154’7”) who stood out the most, placing first and third, respectively, in the boys javelin throw.
Withuski’s gold showing in pole vault (12’6”) wasn’t the only high mark, as Quinn Bassingthwaite took fifth with a height of 9’3”. In the long jump, Halle Miller took eighth with a distance of 15’10.5”. On the boys side, Beau Arenstein took third in the long jump (20’9”), Manock seventh (20’7”) and Treyton Mauch eighth (20’7”).
Anika Birkelo nearly cracked the top 10 in the 300-meter hurdles, placing 11th with a personal record of 53.72 seconds.
Bladow reached 4’9” in the high jump for eighth place. Emma Bontjes entered the top 10 with a ninth-place jump of 4’7”.
Full list of Personal Records Below
100 meter - Jackson DeVries 11.75, Jacob Berndt 12.48, Jaxon hill 12.52, Jonathan Hill 12.81, Omar Martinez 13.28, Esther Benton 14.10, Taya Lunneborg 14.29, Sidnie Pulskamp 14.54, Maci Miller 14.77, Addison Gerdon 15.63.
200 meter - Riley Schmit 24.96, Jaxon Hill 25.42, Jacob Berndt 25.78, Trenton Bloms 27.60, Esther Benton 29.93, Maci Miller 30.67, Sidnie Pulskamp 30.68.
400 meter - Colin Samuels 54.07, Jaxon Hill 58.58, Trenton Bloms 1:02.27, Jonathan Hill 1:04.11, Jaida Fobb 1:06.35, Alison Hoerer 1:10.04, Olivia Hansen 1:10.11.
800 meter - Luke Baumgardner 2:13.38
1600 meter - Luke Baumgardner 4:55.06, Noah Berge 5:16.99
110-meter hurdles - Omar Martinez 22.74
300-meter hurdles - Andrew Withuski 50.87, Anika Birkelo 53.72
Shot Put - Scout Woods 40'10", Ashlyn Kahler 31'10", Alaina LaJesse 29'0", Olivia Nelson 22'5"
Javelin - Emma Bontjes 99'5", Scout Woods 79'8", Aiyana Allard 73'9"
Pole Vault - Andrew Withuski 12'6", Anika Birkelo 7'3"
Long Jump - Beau Arenstein 20'9", Ethan Manock 20'7"
Triple Jump - Jacob Berndt 36'3", Andrew Withuski 36'1.5", Emma Bontjes 31'1", Taya Lunneborg 29'8"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.