Huskies' struggles continue against Fargo North

The Wahpeton Huskies fell 85-51 Friday, Feb. 5 to Fargo North High School. The Huskies have lost five of their last six games after starting off the season 6-3, and are currently 7-8.
"They made everything," Head Coach Jeff Ralph said about the Spartans' shooting performance. "When they missed, they just got the rebounds and it seemed like we were just scrambling all night defensively. We didn't know where our guy was sometimes and we were closing out all night and we were never in position."
Munezero Desire had 17 points while Tyler Tollefson totaled 16 points and five rebounds. If there is anything positive to take away from the Huskies during this bad stretch of their season, it's the emergence of Jaxson Berdt. He had nine points and even knocked down three-point shot.
Ralph thought the Spartans were going to try and hurt the Huskies inside and that's what they did. The rebounding was lopsided as the Huskies were beat on the boards plenty of times throughout the game. The Spartans racked up a lot of offensive rebounds and it seemed like the Huskies were a step slower on defense. The Huskies shot 28 percent from the field and the Spartans just seemed like they were all over the Huskies throughout the game.
The Huskies host the Breckenridge Cowboys on Saturday, Feb, 6. This will be their second back-to-back of the season. The Border Battle is a game that the Huskies desperately need to regain the momentum that they had at the start of the season. The Cowboys are 5-0, which is their best start to a season in over a decade.
