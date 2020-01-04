Wahpeton’s search for their first win came to an end against one of the top teams in the state and the top team in the Eastern Dakota Conference. The Huskies came out and punched the No. 4 Fargo Davies Eagles in the mouth and kept them in check down the stretch to pull out a 67-54 thriller victory on Friday, Jan. 3.
“This is a good win for us. We always talk about trying to take care of business and beat the teams that you’re supposed to and then try to steal one and I think tonight we stole one,” Wahpeton coach Brian Watson said. “I think this is one that teams around us might not be able to get and it’s on our home floor and we need to take advantage of that.”
Jordyn Kahler put the Huskies on her back with a career-high 35 points. A bulk of her offensive production in the second half came at the free-throw line, where she sank a dozen of her 16 attempts. The explosion came three points shy of Tylee Irwin’s school record of 38.
“That’s definitely one of (Kahler’s) better games. She struggled early in the season in the first couple games and this is kind of what she does,” Watson said. “She’s able to find her way to the basket and she’s not as tall as some of those girls, but she’s pretty crafty at getting to the basket and finishing. She made some free throws tonight and that helps in the scoring column.”
Wahp took a 29-24 lead into halftime and came out firing in the second half with a 25-8 run. Aiyana Allard sparked WHS off the bench four triples to get her team going at key moments.
“We came out and we weren’t afraid of them. I think we surprised them a little bit there at the beginning and they looked a little timid,” Watson said. “We’ve just got to come out and not worry about what a team’s ranked, how big they are or anything like that. We’ve just got to go out and play basketball.”
All 12 of Allard’s points came from 3-point land. Her team shot 57 percent from downtown with Kahler also knocking down a trio of 3s.
“Aiyana Allard came in off the bench and shot the ball really well. They were in zone and we needed somebody to step in and shoot,” Watson said. “We made a change there against their zone to give Aiyana some good looks and she knocked them down. She helped us stretch out when we needed them to.”
Along with the efficient 3-point shooting, the Huskies were also sinking the free throws they needed to. The home team converted 23 of their 29 tries (79 percent) with Haley Kjar dropping in all nine of her freebies.
“That’s another thing that we talked about in practice is making free throws when you’re tired. Down the stretch Jordy poured in a couple free throws and Haley made some down the stretch,” Watson said. “We had three girls in double figures and that’s what we need. We know what we’re going to get from Jordy, but we’ve got to find a couple other girls that can score. Tonight it was Haley and Aiyana.”
While Kahler was doing most of the damage on the offensive end, which included a stretch where she scored 18 of her team’s 21 points, Cassie DeVillers helped put the game away on the defensive end. The senior came up with a massive steal and a pair of clutch rebounds to keep Davies at bay in the final minutes.
“Cassie found a nose for the ball there late in the game and that was big,” Watson said. “We were in zone for a majority of the game and when you’re in zone you have to go get rebounds. They’re not going to come to you. She took it upon herself to go after those rebounds.”
Next up for Wahpeton (1-5) is a 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 conference showdown with Fargo South.
“We were doing the things that we needed to do that we weren’t doing early in the season. It’s turning out to be good basketball for us and tonight it turned into a win,” Watson said. “Just a heck of a team performance.”
Wahpeton Stat Leaders
Points
Jordyn Kahler- 35
Aiyana Allard- 12
Haley Kjar- 12
Rebounds
Cassie DeVillers- 9
Emily DeVries- 7
Sam Pithey- 4
Assists
Kjar- 3
Steals
Kjar- 2
Pithey- 2
