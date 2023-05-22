With home field advantage hanging in the balance, Wahpeton rallied to erase a 4-1 deficit on Saturday, May 20, at John Randall Field, defeating Fargo North by a score of 5-4 to lock up the No. 4 seed in the east region baseball playoffs. Gavin Schroeder singled to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning for his second hit of the game, driving in Caden Kappes on a two-strike count for the go-ahead run.
Schroeder’s single capped off a four-run rally. Following a strikeout to begin the sixth, Caden Hockert walked, Riley Thimjon singled and Braxton Pauly plated them both on a double to center. Nick Langenwalter pinch ran for Pauly and promptly stole third. Kappes stole second two pitches later and North botched the designed throw to the second baseman, who bobbled the ball, allowing Langenwalter to scamper home and tie the game at 4-4.
The Spartans’ No. 7 hitter Joey Bjorkman walked with one gone in the seventh, bringing Tanner Kiland to the plate. Kiland ripped a liner to right and Jayden King gave chase, making a sliding catch and one-hopping a throw to first baseman Josiah Hofman to end the game on a double play.
Hockert battled through 5.1 innings on the mound for Wahpeton, letting up four runs (two earned) on four hits and seven walks. The senior recorded seven strikeouts and threw 112 pitches. Kappes secured the final five outs on 23 pitches with a hit, a walk and a strikeout on his ledger to earn the win in relief.
Wahpeton (11-6, 8-3 EDC) has been a tough team to put away this spring, frequently staging rallies behind its experienced lineup and lethal base running. The smallest mishaps can open the floodgates for a Huskies offense capable of scoring in bunches. Wild pitches, hit batsmen and infield hits have allowed Wahpeton to chip away at early deficits vs. Fargo Davies, Valley City and North.
Wahpeton swept Saturday’s doubleheader with an 8-3 win in game two, a non-conference exhibition. Langenwalter had a career game, batting 2-for-2 with a two-run homer and two additional runs scored. The junior also stole two bases in the twin bill.
Cooper Klosterman also had a career day on the varsity squad, slashing 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
Wahpeton used a committee on the hill to get through the second contest. Thimjon started and allowed one run in the opening two innings, before giving way to Schroeder and Hofman, who allowed three combined runs across three innings.
Saturday was also Senior Day, as the Huskies celebrated Keeghan Lynch, Jack Rittenour, Kappes, Thimjon, Hockert, Schroeder, Hofman and Jackson Fliflet. Rittenour was held out of the doubleheader due to a hand injury. Fliflet produced an RBI and Lynch tallied a walk and a run.
The No. 4 seed Huskies will rematch No. 5 North at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at John Randall Field.
