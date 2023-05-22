Huskies stun North to clinch home field
Gavin Schroeder moved up to the No. 2 spot in the batting order Saturday and delivered a go-ahead single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News
John Randall Field will host the EDC tourney in Wahpeton.

Wahpeton will host a quarterfinal game vs. Fargo North at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, before hosting the remainder of the East Region Tournament Friday and Saturday, May 26-27.

Videos by Noah Clooten • Daily News Intern

With home field advantage hanging in the balance, Wahpeton rallied to erase a 4-1 deficit on Saturday, May 20, at John Randall Field, defeating Fargo North by a score of 5-4 to lock up the No. 4 seed in the east region baseball playoffs. Gavin Schroeder singled to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning for his second hit of the game, driving in Caden Kappes on a two-strike count for the go-ahead run.

Braxton Pauly smashed a sixth-inning double. In a game where Wahpeton struggled to produce extra-base hits, it proved to be a massive boost.

Schroeder’s single capped off a four-run rally. Following a strikeout to begin the sixth, Caden Hockert walked, Riley Thimjon singled and Braxton Pauly plated them both on a double to center. Nick Langenwalter pinch ran for Pauly and promptly stole third. Kappes stole second two pitches later and North botched the designed throw to the second baseman, who bobbled the ball, allowing Langenwalter to scamper home and tie the game at 4-4.

Caden Hockert pitched deep into game one against the Spartans and walked away with a no-decision.


