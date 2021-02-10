Huskies survive against Red River

The Wahpeton Huskies earned their second straight win over Grand Forks Red River Tuesday, Feb. 8. They defeated the Roughriders 92-90.
The Huskies basically had the same type of outing they had Saturday Feb. 6 against Breckenridge. Five players scored in double-figures and every Wahpeton player who got onto the scoresheet played a phenomenal game.
"If we have five guys go into double figures, that just means we are playing like (what) we are capable of," Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. "Transition was a key Saturday against Breckenridge and it was a key against Red River."
Wahpeton played much faster then most teams. They shot 51 percent overall and 44 percent from three-point range. Ethan Manock had one of his best games of the season, getting 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Bridger Hansen has been playing well on both ends of the court, getting 18 points and four steals.
"I don't think there's a better shooter when he's shooting it six feet beyond the three-point line," Ralph said about Hansen's performance.
"For the most part, I thought we rebounded the basketball really well," Ralph said.
The Huskies only got outrebounded 41-36. Last game against Breckenridge Saturday, Feb. 6, the rebound total was 44-22.
Ralph loved the effort from his bigs, including Jaxon Berdt, who hit two three-pointers in the second half to maintain the Huskies' lead.
The Huskies play Grand Forks Central next on Friday, Feb. 12. The Huskies look to avoid a 0.500 winning percentage and get to 10-8 on the season.
