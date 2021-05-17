Huskies sweep Hi-Liners, get first conference win

The Wahpeton Huskies' baseball team had a fun doubleheader Monday, May 18 at John Randall field vs. Valley City. Both teams came into Monday with a winless record in the Eastern Dakota Conference. The Huskies came out with an 11-1 and 4-0 victory against the Hi-Liners.
"Saturday was a tough pill to swallow," Head Coach Andrew Lunsetter said about the team's 4-3 and 5-1 losses to Grand Forks Central Saturday, May 15. "We came out with the right mindset today and we were focused and ready to go."
Nickolas Zach and Caden Hockert had tremendous days on the mound as they both threw complete games, while Zach threw a shutout in game two to help keep the Huskies in the win column.
"We talked about being competitive with our pitches that are not strikes. We did that and we got a lot more calls," he said. Lunsetter liked how Hockert kept getting ahead in the count and he said it was "a great confidence booster" for him. Zach was one out away from a five-inning no hitter as he let up a single up the middle with two outs.
The Huskies' offense looked a bit like what it did to start the season, where they were putting the ball into place in all the right places on the field. They totaled just one extra base hit on the day despite being on the scoreboard throughout the first game.
"We've expanded the strike zone quite a bit this year," Lunsetter said about sometimes being impatient with pitches. "We did a really good job of not only staying patient, but being aggressive in the strike zone."
Caden Kappes had a single and a double in game one, making that some of the best production the Huskies delivered throughout the game. Tori Uhlich had three hits combined in both of the games for the Huskies. They'll go into their regular season finale with Shanley High School with great momentum Thursday, May 20.
