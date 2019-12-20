Coming into Wahpeton’s home triangular, everybody in the gym knew what match everybody was most excited for.
Josh Krump from Wahpeton and Daniel Erlandson from Breckenridge squared off in the final match of the night at 220 pounds. The pair were so evenly matched it took multiple overtimes to determine the victor.
Krump, who scored first in the match, got to pick where he started the fourth overtime. He chose bottom and slipped out of Erlandson’s grasp to clinch a 3-2 victory.
“Erlandson’s No. 3 in Minnesota and Josh is No. 2 in North Dakota. Erlandson pinned Isaiah Gates, who’s No. 1 in front of Josh right now and Josh just beat him so I guess that proves that Josh is the best in North Dakota at 220 right now,” Wahpeton coach Ryan Brandt said.
Erlandson and Krump were locked in a stalemate for most of the match. All five of the points between the two wrestlers came on escapes.
“The match that everyone was waiting for lived up to the hype,” Breckenridge coach Tom Haire said. “I would like to be on the other side of that and I know Daniel would, too, but this is going to motivate him.”
Krump’s victory capped off a 52-22 Huskies home win. Even though the thriller match got the entire crowd on their feet, it’s debatable if it was the biggest Wahp win of the night.
Prior to taking on Breckenridge, Wahpeton battled West Fargo Sheyenne. Jackson Burchill took the mat for the final match at 182 pounds with his team down by three. The junior came through with a pin in the first period, giving the Huskies a 42-39 win over the Mustangs.
“(Burchill) stepped up big there,” Brandt said. “We had a full-round team effort that dual, whether not giving up pins or getting our wins where we needed to. That was an exciting dual.”
Prior to the heroic victory by Burchill, the Huskies came through for three consecutive wins. Two were by forfeit and one came courtesy of a Wauker Spanel pin to put their team in striking distance.
The Mustangs bounced back to beat the Cowboys in their next dual.
The Border Battle started off as a forfeit party. Wahpeton claimed three open weights in the first four weights and Breckenridge claimed one of their own. When two wrestlers finally took the mat at the same time, Alex Martel picked up a pin for Breckenridge.
Hunter Owens came back in the 132-pound class with his second pin of the night.
The Cowboys took the next two weights with Grant Davis nabbing a pin and Aidan Ruddy winning by a 14-1 major decision.
“That’s what wrestling is all about. You go through a dual and as coaches you want to get your kids good matches,” Haire said. “We matched up well, we battled and wrestled hard.”
Breck forfeited three out of the next five weights and the two they didn’t forfeit were won by Burchill (8-3 win by decision) and his teammate Tanner Thiel (11-2 win by major decision).
The dual was in hand already when the pair of powerhouses battled at 220 pounds to end the night.
Breckenridge moves on to a tournament in Moorhead, Minnesota, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to go back into the wrestling room, take a look at the film and learn from tonight,” Haire said. “We’re going to continue that trek to the end of the year where we want to be at our best.”
Next up for Wahpeton is the Valley City Hi-Liner Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
“We got two wins tonight and I think we’re going in the right direction,” Brandt said.
