Huskies to play in 3rd place game at state
Gavin Schroeder singled and came around to score the first run of the state tournament. The Huskie senior added another hit in Friday's 8-0 semifinal loss to West Fargo Sheyenne.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

WEST FARGO — The Huskies returned to Young Field on Friday to face No. 3 seed West Fargo Sheyenne, who Wahpeton previously defeated on its path to the conference crown. The back-to-back state champion Mustangs enacted revenge with an 8-0 win in the Class A semifinals, sending Wahpeton into Saturday’s third place game vs. the loser of Fargo North and Jamestown.

Sheyenne starter Caleb Duerr fired seven innings of four-hit baseball with eight strikeouts. Duerr did not issue a walk. The junior also hit a two-run homer over the ivy wall in left field and finished the game 2-for-3 with three total RBIs.



