Huskies to play in 3rd place game at state

WEST FARGO — The Huskies returned to Young Field on Friday to face No. 3 seed West Fargo Sheyenne, who Wahpeton previously defeated on its path to the conference crown. The back-to-back state champion Mustangs enacted revenge with an 8-0 win in the Class A semifinals, sending Wahpeton into Saturday’s third place game vs. the loser of Fargo North and Jamestown.
Sheyenne starter Caleb Duerr fired seven innings of four-hit baseball with eight strikeouts. Duerr did not issue a walk. The junior also hit a two-run homer over the ivy wall in left field and finished the game 2-for-3 with three total RBIs.
Caden Kappes drew the start for Wahpeton and opened the game with two strikeouts. The senior was mostly effective, aside from Duerr’s blast, but received zero run support before running out of gas in the sixth. Kappes allowed six earned runs on eight hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Braxton Pauly closed the contest with one strikeout across two scoreless innings.
Wahpeton received one hit each from Gavin Schroeder, Riley Thimjon, Caden Hockert and Jack Rittenour. Jackson Fliflet highlighted the defensive effort by throwing out a runner and Thimjon had three assists at the hot corner.
After sputtering to an 0-2 showing at the 2022 state tournament, Wahpeton hopes to finish strong in the final game of the 2023 spring season and pencil a winning record into the state tournament bracket.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.