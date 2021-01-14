Huskies wrestling meet cancelled vs. Milbank
Daily News file Photo

Wahpeton's home wrestling meet against Milbank, South Dakota, which was set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 is canceled due to weather. 

Snow showers are expected to hit the northern part of South Dakota and Wahpeton Thursday afternoon, which could affect travel for Milbank. Stay tuned for updates on other cancellations throughout the weekend. 

