Huskies win at Valley City, Hockert brings the heat

The Wahpeton baseball team grabbed its second win of the spring Monday, April 11, at Valley City. The 10-7 road win counts towards the Huskies’ Eastern Dakota Conference tally. Valley City stole the second game, a non-conference matchup, 3-2. Wahpeton (2-4) fell behind 6-2 to open the day, before charging back to start the season 1-0 in the EDC.
The win didn’t come easy, as Wahpeton needed 152 pitches to finish seven innings. Caden Hockert meant business, however, firing the last four innings without allowing an earned run. The junior struck out five and surrendered only one walk. Hockert holds a strong 9:2 strikeout to walk ratio through seven innings this season.
“Hockert came in and he was the player of the game for us. He just shoved it down their throats,” Huskies Assistant Coach Will Uhlich said. “He’s been throwing it very, very well for us. We’re really counting on him to be the guy he needs to be. So far, so good.”
Jayden King and Riley Thimjon started the second inning for Wahpeton with doubles. Sterling Warne followed up by reaching on an error to second base, giving the Huskies a 2-0 lead. Thimjon was a non-factor in the batter’s box for much of last summer, laboring to a .229 average. He’s swinging a sweet stick this spring with a .313 average, two doubles and four RBIs.
“Riley has come out and hit the ball pretty well. His numbers are really good and hopefully he will be able to continue doing those things,” Uhlich said.
After a lights-out pitching performance on opening day, King was made mortal by the Hi-Liners, walking five and allowing six earned runs in Wahpeton’s comeback win. He was replaced in the second inning by Nick Zach, who held Valley City scoreless through three despite four walks and hits combined.
“Jayden was complaining about the brand new baseballs they were throwing out that weren’t rubbed down,” Uhlich said. “On a 40-degree day with non-rubbed baseballs, he struggled with that off the release. He battled, but we got him out of there sooner rather than later because it was just time. Nicky was kinda in the same boat, just didn’t have a great outing.”
Wahpeton began inning three with hits by Myles Hinkley and Tori Uhlich. Caden Kappes was hit by a pitch, Jackson Fliflet and King walked. Thimjon grounded into a double play that allowed Kappes to score from third. The Valley City momentum came to a screeching halt with Wahpeton knocking on the door trailing 6-5.
Hinkley, a freshman, impressed his coach by stepping into the fire.
“Because of what we did with Jayden lineup wise, all of the sudden 30 seconds before he’s gotta see his first pitch, Myles realizes he has to go hit. That was a big hit for us,” Coach Uhlich said.
Wahpeton regained the lead at 7-6 in the fifth. Uhlich singled on a liner to center, Kappes reached on a bunt single and Fliflet roped a single up the middle. Josiah Hofman clutched up for his only hit of the game, a two-out, two-RBI single. Hofman followed Hinkley’s lead by recording his first varsity hit.
“That two-RBI hit was really big. Just like legion, we have so many contributors and it’s different people every day. That’s really neat and I think that will continue,” Coach Uhlich said.
Hofman reached on a fielder’s choice in the final inning and scampered home on a first and third situation with Hockert stealing second. The Huskies’ havoc on the bases resulted in an error that advanced Hockert to third and set up a Warne single for the final RBI of the game.
Kappes batted 2-for-2 with three stolen bases. He was also hit by a pitch twice. Gavin Schroeder and Tori Uhlich anchored the top of the order with two hits each. Braxton Jorissen was the big bat on display for Valley City, slashing 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.
“We moved Gavin into that one hole. He seems to find a way on base, even if it’s not necessarily pretty,” Coach Uhlich said. “That allows us to move Tori down where he’s a little more comfortable in that two hole. Obviously with Kappes, Fliflet, Hockert and Thimjon — holy smokes — we got good things coming.”
Kappes already has eight stolen bases to his name and Tori Uhlich has five swipes.
“We’re gonna run them as much as we can,” Coach Uhlich said. “Kappes, Tori and Schroeder will be guys who steal double-digit bases. We might see them in the 20s.”
In game two, the Hi-Liners’ Ethan Miller scattered four hits across four frames, striking out five Huskies. Wahpeton didn’t score until the fifth and final inning, falling just short in a 3-2 loss.
Fliflet entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fifth and promptly crushed a double to right field. Two batters later, Jack Rittenour stepped to the plate and singled. When the dust settled, the EDC foes headed to the bottom half tied 2-2. Ultimately, the Hi-Liners walked off with the victory on a wild pitch.
Tori Uhlich started the second game and got a no-decision, striking out six batters in three innings. Kappes finished the game and was saddled with the loss, allowing one unearned run, striking out three and walking one. Uhlich’s debut on the mound was promising after taking some damage to his arm sacrificing his body in the outfield earlier this season.
“Tori had gotten his arm sliced up pretty bad in the outfield the weekend before. After his first two batters had fairly long at bats and walked, he actually struck out six out of his nine outs and they hit three soft flares off him. Overall, it was a good outing,” Coach Uhlich said.
Although it’s a small window into the season, Wahpeton looks competitive with a .275 team batting average. The Huskies’ other victory was a 15-0 drubbing of Bismarck St. Mary’s. They also fared well against the preseason No. 1 team in the west, Dickinson, losing on the road to the Midgets by a score of 9-8.
John Randall Field in Wahpeton remains unplayable due to poor surface conditions. Coach Uhlich has no complaints with the team’s early-season showings given the fact that the John Randall is in shambles and the gymnasium has become their defacto home.
“In my 19 years of doing this with the high school team, I’ve never practiced inside for two weeks, played games, practiced inside for 10 days, then went back out to play again,” Coach Uhlich said. “We are going to practice indoors again next week and we’ll probably go to Fargo South Friday and play on the turf at Starion Field. The only outdoor action we’re getting is games.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.