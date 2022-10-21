Huskies win by 48 in regular season finale at Frank Vertin

Wahpeton’s offense was all systems go Friday, Oct. 21, scoring 55 first-half points vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School at Frank Vertin Field. The Huskies beat the Braves, 68-20, ending the regular season at home with a 5-4 record.
Beau Arenstein wished himself a happy birthday, on his actual birthday, by scoring six total touchdowns (five rushing, one passing). The senior quarterback ran for a 60-yard score on the first play from scrimmage.
Treyton Mauch, sophomore, was just as lethal on the ground, scoring five touchdowns. His longest score of the night came on a 77-yard scamper straight up the middle. Full stats weren’t immediately available, but Arenstein’s scoring plays alone resulted in 138 yards and Mauch’s yielded 209.
The only anticlimactic moment for the Huskies came with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. Caden Kappes elevated for a reception in the back corner of the end zone as Braves cornerback Stephen Leonard raced to cover him with his back to the play. Kappes secured the catch in bounds, but both players possessed the ball once they tumbled out of the end zone. Kappes ended up flipped over on his head, eventually letting Leonard have the football. Despite clear dual possession for an extended period, a brief conference of officials led to an interception ruling for Turtle Mountain.
Kappes did secure one touchdown in the game, a 47-yard grab down the middle of the field.
Wahpeton led 21-7 at the time of the turnover and didn’t let it shift the momentum. The Huskies defense frustrated a 1-8 Braves team. Senior Zach Gunnarson unofficially recorded four sacks, junior Nick Langenwalter hauled in two interceptions, Mauch and Jackson DeVries had one interception each and sophomore Omar Martinez recovered a fumble.
Wahpeton is likely to secure the sixth seed in North Dakota 11A football playoffs. The Huskies will be on the road to start the postseason. Daily News will publish playoff information when it becomes available.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. Robert's work has been featured by ESPN, Washington Post and Fox News. He was named Rookie of the Year by the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2021. His main goal in reporting is to promote positive culture and to highlight the human element of sports.
