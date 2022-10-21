Huskies win by 48 in regular season finale at Frank Vertin
Junior running back Weston Jensen (45) picks up some yards late in the fourth quarter of Wahpeton’s 68-20 win.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Wahpeton’s offense was all systems go Friday, Oct. 21, scoring 55 first-half points vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School at Frank Vertin Field. The Huskies beat the Braves, 68-20, ending the regular season at home with a 5-4 record.

Beau Arenstein wished himself a happy birthday, on his actual birthday, by scoring six total touchdowns (five rushing, one passing). The senior quarterback ran for a 60-yard score on the first play from scrimmage.

Stephen Leonard and Caden Kappes tumble out of the end zone in a fight for the football. 


