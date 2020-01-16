For the fourth game in a row, Wahpeton went down to the wire against their Eastern Dakota Conference foes.
Their Tuesday, Jan. 14 road battle against Fargo North was possibly their wildest outing yet, with two overtimes being needed to determine the winner. The Huskies came through down the stretch for a 52-49 victory.
“It was a good team win for us,” Wahpeton coach Brian Watson said. “It’s always difficult to get a win on the road in the EDC and for us to go there and play a double-overtime game and to keep our composure, to have good stamina to make it through the entire game, I was really pleased with the way that we played and the way that we responded throughout the game.”
Wahp’s free throws once again were a key factor in the final outcome. The Huskies didn’t let the pressure get to them, sinking enough shots from the charity stripe to claim the victory.
“We were able to make a few free throws down the stretch there in the second overtime to secure the win,” Watson said.
North forced the overtime with a 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation. They made another trey ball to tie it up at the end of the first OT.
The Huskies buried multiple key 3-pointers throughout the game as well. Their biggest triple came from Aiyana Allard, who sank four shots from beyond the arc on the night in a 14-point showing.
“We took a timeout and just kind of explained to the girls, ‘Hey, it’s kind of a game of runs here. North went on a run and now it’s our turn.’ We came out of the timeout and Aiyana drained a 3-pointer to cut that lead down and then we were able to score a couple more baskets to take the lead again,” Watson said.
Allard was the one with the hot hand from deep in the second half, but Haley Kjar got the shooting going in the opening half. Kjar sank a trio of triples in her 11-point performance.
“Haley Kjar carried us in the first half with her 3-pointers,” Watson said. “We didn’t shoot it as well as we have in the past, but we took a ton of 3-pointers and that was because of the defense North was in. They played zone most of the game. We made those shots when they counted.”
Jordyn Kahler was her usual self with 23 points and 15 rebounds.
“(Allard) was big in the second half, Haley played well in the first half and Jordyn just had a consistent game. It was nice to have three girls in double figures again and to make a few shots from behind the arc,” Watson said.
The Huskies held Jennie Sem, who went off against Wahpeton last year in the playoffs, to 11 points. Sem still made her impact felt with a school-record 27 rebounds.
Wahpeton (2-6) stays on the road for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 bout with Grand Forks Red River.
“That’s going to be a tough one,” Watson said. “It’s a long road trip, there’s a lot of space in the gym, the fans are far away from the floor and it’s a different environment. It’s a tough place to play for us and anybody else in the EDC.”
Wahpeton Stat Leaders
Points
Jordyn Kahler- 23
Aiyana Allard- 14
Haley Kjar- 11
Rebounds
Kahler- 15
Sam Pithey- 6
Emily DeVries- 5
Assists
Kahler- 2
Pithey- 2
Steals
Pithey- 3
DeVries- 2
Kahler- 2
Kjar- 2
Blocks
DeVries- 1
Kahler- 1
Pithey- 1
