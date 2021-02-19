Huskies win fifth straight

Dez Munezero was one of two Wahpeton players who totaled a double-double in the Huskies 83-71 win over the Deacons Friday, Feb. 19. 

 Daily News File Photo

On Friday, Feb. 19, the Wahpeton Huskies defeated Fargo Shanley 83-71 and avoided a play-in game in the Eastern Dakota Conference Tournament. 

The Huskies were in a tight game against the Deacons until Wahpeton went on a 14-0 run to close out the first half, entering the locker room up 50-35 at halftime. The second half rolled around and the Deacons tried to keep it close, but they weren't enough to stop the Huskies. 

"They played so good, they're doing what we asked," Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. "I think the rebounding was the key."

The Huskies tied the Deacons 39-39 in rebounds. Tyler Tollefson had 24 points. Dez Munezero had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Another player with a double-double was Ethan Manock, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds. 

"I thought we rebounded the basketball well and that's why we won the game," Ralph said.

The Huskies have won their last five games after losing six of seven before the Border Battle. The Huskies go on the road for their last regular season game against West Fargo. They sit in fourth place in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings headed into their final regular season game Tuesday, Feb. 23. 

