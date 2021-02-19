Huskies win fifth straight

On Friday, Feb. 19, the Wahpeton Huskies defeated Fargo Shanley 83-71 and avoided a play-in game in the Eastern Dakota Conference Tournament.
The Huskies were in a tight game against the Deacons until Wahpeton went on a 14-0 run to close out the first half, entering the locker room up 50-35 at halftime. The second half rolled around and the Deacons tried to keep it close, but they weren't enough to stop the Huskies.
"They played so good, they're doing what we asked," Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. "I think the rebounding was the key."
The Huskies tied the Deacons 39-39 in rebounds. Tyler Tollefson had 24 points. Dez Munezero had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Another player with a double-double was Ethan Manock, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
"I thought we rebounded the basketball well and that's why we won the game," Ralph said.
The Huskies have won their last five games after losing six of seven before the Border Battle. The Huskies go on the road for their last regular season game against West Fargo. They sit in fourth place in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings headed into their final regular season game Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.