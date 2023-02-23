Huskies win home finale, 64-62

In a matchup between Eastern Dakota Conference boys basketball teams, the Huskies topped the Fargo South Bruins, 64-62, as Wahpeton took care of business in its home finale Tuesday, Feb. 21. Caden Kappes (20 points) and Jackson Clooten (12 points) produced season highs in scoring, while Ethan Manock (12 points) also scored in double figures. Kappes led all players with six assists.
Clooten, who averages 3.1 points per game, scored half of his points on a pair of and-ones, firing up the Huskies with his physicality. Clooten played through the whistle to convert a turnaround jumper through the foul in the second half, salvaging a key possession as the shot clock ticked away.
Kappes connected on a trio of 3s to double his scoring average on a night where Manock and Caden Hockert (nine points) were held in check.
James Hamilton entered Tuesday’s contest averaging over 24 points per game. Wahpeton held him to 10 points, as the prolific scorer missed all four of his three-point attempts. Wahpeton played a fine defensive game, committing just nine fouls and limiting the Bruins to six points at the free-throw line.
Manock had to work for every point against Cole Kegbeh in the post, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks. The Wahpeton senior stole the show, however, with a putback dunk in transition.
Kegbeh closed with a team-high 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block.
Hockert’s nine-point outing included a clutch three that gave Wahpeton a lead in the second half. The Huskies led by as many as eight points in the final minutes, before South stormed back to make it a two-point game. Riley Thimjon made the most of his three points, also providing a crucial jumper from behind the arc in a back-and-forth second half.
Treyton Mauch chipped in four points, six rebounds and three assists for the Huskies. Jayden King and Brayden Steffens scored two points apiece. Wahpeton travels to West Fargo Sheyenne for a 3 p.m. play-in game Saturday, Feb. 25.
