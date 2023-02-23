Huskies win home finale, 64-62

The Huskies seniors with Head Coach Jeff Ralph. Pictured from left: Ted Monari, Riley Thimjon, Ethan Manock, Jackson Clooten, Caden Hockert, Caden Kappes and Ralph.

 Courtesy Stacee Marohl-Manock

In a matchup between Eastern Dakota Conference boys basketball teams, the Huskies topped the Fargo South Bruins, 64-62, as Wahpeton took care of business in its home finale Tuesday, Feb. 21. Caden Kappes (20 points) and Jackson Clooten (12 points) produced season highs in scoring, while Ethan Manock (12 points) also scored in double figures. Kappes led all players with six assists.

Clooten, who averages 3.1 points per game, scored half of his points on a pair of and-ones, firing up the Huskies with his physicality. Clooten played through the whistle to convert a turnaround jumper through the foul in the second half, salvaging a key possession as the shot clock ticked away.



