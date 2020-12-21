Huskies win second straight, defeat Devils Lake

Carter Hoerer led the Huskies with 18 points in an 80-75 over Devils Lake on Saturday, Dec. 19. The Huskies are now 2-1 on the season.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

On Saturday, Dec. 19, The Wahpeton Huskies defeated Devils Lake 80-75 to move to 2-1 on the season.

If anyone is disappointed in the way we played, then they're probably not going to like watching us play," Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. 

The Huskies overall had a solid game, They shot 51 percent in the game and just 28 percent from three-point range. 

Five Huskies scored in double figures, meaning they had at least 10 points in the game. Cater Hoerer had a breakout game shooting well in the first half, leading the team with 18 points. He shot three for five from three-point range. Dez Munezero had 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals. Ethan Manock had a big role off the bench getting 13 points and seven rebounds. 

Ralph thought that Devils Lake exploited their defense a bit in the second half, exposing the Huskies' slow rotations or missing the switch. Ralph loved the first half defense by his team as they did a great job locking down the perimeter and forcing bad shots. He also loved Bridger Hansen's game as he totaled eight points, five assists and six steals. 

This has been a big week for the Huskies, but it does not get easier on Tuesday, Dec. 22 as they face Fargo North. They're a much bigger team then the Huskies and if Wahpeton is going to have a decent chance in this game, they're going to have to move the ball well and shoot much better than usual. 

