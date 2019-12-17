Wahpeton competed in the annual Grand Forks Sertoma Dual Tournament this past weekend. The Huskies went 2-3 in the competition.
Wahp began the tourney against one of the top teams in the Eastern Dakota Conference, Jamestown, North Dakota. The Blue Jays downed the Huskies 66-18.
“We came out a little flat against (Jamestown), but we ended up finishing out the dual pretty well,” Wahpeton coach Ryan Brandt said. “After that dual we wrestled 10 times better. We had some great intensity and a lot of our guys went out and wrestled some very tough opponents.”
Wahpeton picked up their first win against Grand Forks Red River by a score of 45-24. The Huskies took down the Roughriders earlier in the season as well. Garrett Lathrop battled the No. 4 wrestler in the state and erased a 5-0 deficit to win 9-7.
Turtle Mountain, North Dakota, who are coming off a top-four finish in the state last season, bested Wahpeton 42-30.
“It was a back-and-forth dual and they ended up winning all of the toss-up matches pretty much and that’s where it ended up getting us in the end,” Brandt said. “We wrestled really tough and there were a lot of positives we took away from that dual and all the other duals we had that same day.”
Central Cass, North Dakota, came up short against WHS in the next dual. The Huskies eked out 42-36 victory.
The final matchup of the weekend saw Stewartville, Minnesota, topple Wahpeton 51-26.
Hunter Owens, who lost his first match of the tourney, went undefeated the rest of the way.
“I thought Hunter Owens did very well. He had a tough first dual. He wrestled some tough kids,” Brandt said.
Josh Krump wrestled in the heavyweight division all weekend and never lost a match.
Next up for Wahpeton is a home triangular at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 against West Fargo Sheyenne and Twin Town rival Breckenridge.
“Breckenridge is obviously right across the road so it’s kind of a rivalry. There’s a lot of matchups there that I know our kids want to wrestle,” Brandt said. “I know Josh wants to wrestle (Daniel) Erlandson this week which is another big matchup that we want to make happen. We’re looking forward to it.”
