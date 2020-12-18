Huskies wrestling falls to Sheyenne

Wahpeton went at it Thursday, Dec. 17 against West Fargo Sheyenne falling to 1-2 on the season.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

The Wahpeton Huskies wrestling team met with West Fargo Sheyenne on the road on Thursday, Dec. 17. They fell 64-9 in the meet. 

Tanner Thiel and Logan Gjerdevig got the lone points for the Huskies as Thiel won on a decision and Gjerdevig won in a forfeit. 

There were plenty of Huskie wrestlers missing on the night as they were missing wrestlers in six different weight classes. 

Hunter Owens, Brady Owens, Brady Jensen and Bryce Alwender were all pinned in their matches. 

The next meet for the Huskies will be on Saturday, Dec. 19 against West Fargo at West Fargo High School. The Huskies are looking for their second win of the season as they are currently 1-2.

