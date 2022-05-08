I am one man covering 30 teams

Here at Wahpeton Daily News, we have a passionate and diverse collection of sports readers. The support is overwhelming and drives our success three days a week on page six. However, there will always be readers pointing out something wrong, or suggesting additions and changes to our coverage. Feedback is critical to our survival, but some criticism is unwarranted and I’m going to provide some clarity when it comes to my coverage.
As the lone member of our sports department, I cover 30 teams. That’s counting male and female athletic programs that have appeared in the paper during my 10-month tenure. I take the photos, write the stories, lay out the pages and share the content on social media.
That’s not counting the graphics, the videos and the awards coverage I do purely for the sake of putting athletes on the map.
Some of the sports I’ve highlighted include archery, boys and girls golf, wrestling, basketball, gymnastics, hockey and baseball. I cover two high schools and one college, while officiating 50-60 basketball games and umpiring 15-20 baseball games each year due to the ongoing officials shortage.
On Tuesday, May 3, there were eight games happening. I covered five of them from the Radisson Hotel in Bismarck Thursday, as our award-winning team attended the 136th Annual North Dakota Newspaper Association Convention. I rode the elevator like an amusement park ride, up and down from my room to the convention to make phone calls, comb through statistics and write my stories. I also designed and laid out the Goodlife page.
Could I have included more teams in Saturday’s sports section? The answer is no. I’d like to detail a few points that I hope estranged readers will understand and relate with.
• If it’s not submitted, it won’t get written.
There’s not enough hours in a day for me to track down stats and scores which aren’t readily available. The teams who receive consistent coverage typically have me signed onto their team accounts so I have instant access to play-by-play, box scores and schedules. Most coaches are fabulous about texting me results or taking phone calls during their prep hour to ensure the student athletes receive quality coverage. If you’re not happy with trap shooting, bowling, taekwondo, fishing and other sports receiving less coverage — send me information. Take cell phone photos, email or text results, give me something to go off of. Sharing content and calling to give a quote about the game goes a mighty long way.
• The best teams get the most coverage.
As I’m looking through past editions now, gymnastics, girls hockey, golf, wrestling, archery, cross country — they’ve all been well-represented. Ultimately, the best teams will receive the most coverage, because that’s how sports media works. To complain about the more successful athletes receiving earned recognition is something I cannot and will not understand.
At last week’s NDNA Conference, one publisher stated that her paper doesn’t even write a story when a team loses. It’s not worth it, she said, because nobody reads them. I disagree with that, which is why even the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades boys hockey team got multiple stories, Athlete of the Week winners and Athlete of the Year nominees, despite an 0-21 record.
Sure, North Dakota State College of Science may grab the big headlines, but they are often one of the best NJCAA programs in the entire United States. Even when Science is rolling, I make sure to give every single area team a feature, a half-page spread, or a lead photo at some point during the season. On top of that, I share photos for free on Facebook and Twitter, something outside my assigned duties.
• Athletes of the Week goes to … the Athletes of the Week.
In the past, we’ve received emails alluding to the fact that a certain sport or team hasn’t had an Athlete of the Week yet. It’s an award … I’m not in the business of handing out participation trophies. The players chosen for the honor are the top performers each week, a player who showed marked improvement or someone who displayed noble character. If we handed out awards to everyone to make them feel included, it would dampen the legitimacy and integrity and throw the whole point out the window. Not all athletes are created equal and that is perfectly fine, which is why I cover them fairly and accordingly.
• Not all schedules are created equal, either.
During a 12-game football season or a 30-game basketball season, teams have the luxury of playing many home games, which allows me to attend and write better pieces. This simply isn’t the case with sports like tennis or gymnastics. For example, the Wahpeton girls tennis team hosts senior night Thursday, May 12. I’m scheduled to umpire high school baseball in Wahpeton that evening. Without an umpire, the baseball team cannot play. Without a journalist at the tennis meet, coaches and parents can still help Daily News provide in-depth coverage. I write this as I’m scrambling to find a substitute to umpire in my place. The point is, even though I can write four stories in one day, I cannot be in four places at one time.
For those familiar with my writing, you probably know that I love all sports. Whether it’s combat fighting or shuffleboard, I truly immerse myself into the activity and do my best to make it interesting for readers of all backgrounds and interests. I can promise you I’m not in the business of pushing your child to the back page or ignoring their sport because it’s not one of my favorites.
I welcome all the submissions I can get and would like to thank a number of individuals for doing their part recently — Tabitha Dodge, Jacob Dodge, Chris Kappes, Mike Oehlke, Stan Goldade, Jeff Ralph, Eric Erlandson, Christy Haire, Tom Haire, Margaret Wilson, Will Uhlich, Amanda Lunsetter and Larry Lasch. This group goes above and beyond to share sports information and it doesn’t go unnoticed.
Photos, stories and stats can be sent to robertw@wahpetondailynews.com. You can reach Robert during normal business hours by calling 701-642-8585 ext. 131.
