How rare is it to see two siblings on the same team? How about three? Even better, how about four?
That is the legacy that the Comings family is starting at Wahpeton High School. These four siblings are all involved with the tennis program at Wahpeton.
This tennis family is led by oldest brother David, who is a junior on the team, along with freshman Matt and seventh grader Alex. With them comes the support of their sister Liz, who is a manager for the boys’ tennis team and is also a girl’s tennis player. She was supposed to play for the girls’ team last spring, but the pandemic cut off the start of their season so unfortunately, that never happened.
Liz is the lone sister of her family and has five brothers total. She is also a twin to her brother Chris, who is not on the team. He typically plays tennis for fun. He will go out and play tennis with the family during the offseason when he wants to.
All four of the Wahpeton tennis family members got into tennis when their grandpa took them to parks and recreation. Their grandpa took their dad out as a kid and he did the same thing with his grandchildren. Ever since that day that their grandpa took them to parks and recreation, they have been playing ever since the day their grandpa took them out to parks and recreation, and it is something that they love doing together.
“He forced us to try it,” David joked as he mentioned getting into tennis. “We weren’t very happy to start, but after that summer we just kept going with it.”
“It’s like a family sport. You can go out and do it with your family,” Liz said. “You can also go out by yourself and just serve. You don’t always have to have another person.”
For the brothers, it’s not always about tennis, they have other hobbies, too. For example, David and Matt love playing basketball. They love watching the NBA as well. Their favorite team is the Golden State Warriors because of Steph Curry. Alex loves watching the Celtics because his favorite player is Gordon Hayward.
Matt also loves watching his favorite tennis player, Andy Murray. Just like Curry, he is also an Under Armour-sponsored athlete, and loves Under Armour, he said. Outside of training, Matt spends his offseason playing Minecraft, while David referees basketball.
Matt mentioned how one of his favorite tennis moments was when he took second place at a doubles tournament with his brother Alex. They were at the Red River Open this past summer and they won their semifinal match against two players from Fargo and he talked about how it felt good.
All three of the brothers love being out on the tennis court. Although for David, he feels like his bond with tennis is deeper than just his teammates.
“I love having the whole family here, and the whole team feels like family,” David said.
Alex may only be in seventh grade, but it does get competitive between he and his brothers. Just because it gets competitive doesn’t mean that he does not cherish these moments with them, he shared.
“Some people don’t get that chance,” Alex said when asked about what it’s like to play with his brothers.
He’s been well-guided by them and has taken advantage of any advice that he gets from them. He learns a lot from them and it has turned him into the great young player he will aspire to become when he gets to high school. He has a ton of support from his parents and described it as “neat and encouraging” that they were at his games.
The family has been super involved with the tennis team and has been a big part of what the school’s program is all about. They spend their offseasons working hard doing indoor hitting and playing together as a family.
The team’s work ethic is exceptional and has always been under their head coach Amanda Lunsetter. This tennis family has always been involved with what Wahpeton has been able to offer. Next season will be their final year together with David becoming a senior.
