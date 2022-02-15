Irwin, Aamold and Dodge make collegiate headlines

Daily News Sports Editor Robert Wanek Jr. is looking for your help in telling the stories of Twin Towns Area athletes who are playing sports collegiately. Submissions of stories, statistics and photos can be sent to robertw@wahpetondailynews.com.
Three Breckenridge-Wahpeton athletes competing at the next level made waves in the past week on the hardwood, the ice and the tennis court for their respective college teams.
Suiting up for her 145th appearance as a Division I hooper in a 79-52 win vs. Denver, Tylee Irwin broke the South Dakota State University women’s basketball record for career games played Thursday, Feb. 10, surpassing former teammate Macy Miller. Irwin was named North Dakota Class A Powerade Athlete of the Year in 2016-17 and holds several Wahpeton High School basketball records. Irwin currently has 1,268 points entering the homestretch of her fifth and final season at SDSU.
Jared Aamold, 2021 Breckenridge High School graduate, also shined Saturday for the University of Minnesota Crookston men’s hockey team. The freshman goalie made 33 saves in a 5-2 victory vs. No. 2 seed Gustavus Adolphus. Aamold made 16 saves in the third period alone. The Golden Eagles earned a date with the top-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers in the consolation championship Sunday, where Aamold recorded 29 saves in a 3-0 loss. One of the goals came when the Eagles left the net open late in the match.
Wahpeton native Elli Dodge earned a doubles victory for University of Northwestern on Saturday, Feb. 5 at College of St. Benedict. Dodge and her partner, Taylar Smith, earned an 8-3 victory. The sophomore Dodge provided a spark in an otherwise dim 8-1 loss for UNW. The former Huskie returns to the court Saturday, Feb. 18 at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.