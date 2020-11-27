Irwin begins senior season at South Dakota State

Wahpeton native Tylee Irwin is set to begin her 2020-21 season with the South Dakota State University basketball team.
Irwin has been a big component for the Jackrabbits over the last three seasons. She came off of the bench her freshman year and ever since entering the starting lineup her sophomore year, and she has been on a tear. She was a big part of the Jackrabbits’ Sweet 16 appearance during the 2018-19 season and even was the third leading scorer last season.
Irwin has been through a lot since the start of her freshman year. Her favorite memory thus far throughout college was beating Syracuse to advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.
“It was just a special group of seniors and such a special thing to be a part of,” Irwin said about advancing to the Sweet 16.
Irwin has learned a lot since playing at college, especially the fundamentals of rebounding and defense. Irwin said that she relied on her height for defense and rebounding throughout high school. Since entering college, her game has transformed to the next level.
“Getting to college, defense comes to just more than that (referencing her height), and that was something that I had to get used to,” Irwin said. “I couldn’t just rely on my height and athleticism anymore ... especially since freshman year I’ve probably come a long way in that part of my game.”
Irwin has improved her numbers throughout the last four years, especially on the defensive end. She totaled 55 steals last season, which is more improved from her freshman year where she totaled 16 blocks. She averaged 5.1 rebounds last season, compared to the 1.9 off of the bench her freshman year. She even improved her scoring totals by a point per game average in each season. Irwin has an opportunity to reach a double-digit scoring average for the first time in her college career.
For the second consecutive season, Irwin was named to the Preseason All-Summit League Second Team. Irwin has a big opportunity to complete unfinished business from last season, with a potential NCAA tournament bound to happen this season.
The Jackrabbits open up the season with No. 15 Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 28. Irwin looks to cherish her final college basketball season and help the Jackrabbits win their third Summit League Tournament in four years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.