Irwin drops 22 in win for Jackrabbits

Wahpeton High School alumni Tylee Irwin dropped 22 points and tied her career high against Montana State University on Monday, Dec. 21. The Jackrabbits defeated the Bobcats 82-67 to move to 6-2 on the season.

 Courtesy South Dakota State Athletics

On Monday, Dec. 21, The South Dakota State women's basketball team defeated Montana State University 82-67. 

Tylee Irwin had her best game of the non conference season so far as she went off for 22 points, tying a career high, on 7-13 shooting. Irwin totaled five rebounds and five assists in the game. Irwin also played 32 minutes and shot 2-5 from three-point range. 

Irwin is now the third-leading scorer on her team, averaging 10.4 points per game. The Jackrabbits look to finish off their non conference slate with a win over Northern Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Tags

Load comments