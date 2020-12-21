Irwin drops 22 in win for Jackrabbits

On Monday, Dec. 21, The South Dakota State women's basketball team defeated Montana State University 82-67.
Tylee Irwin had her best game of the non conference season so far as she went off for 22 points, tying a career high, on 7-13 shooting. Irwin totaled five rebounds and five assists in the game. Irwin also played 32 minutes and shot 2-5 from three-point range.
Irwin is now the third-leading scorer on her team, averaging 10.4 points per game. The Jackrabbits look to finish off their non conference slate with a win over Northern Iowa on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.