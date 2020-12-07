Irwin gets 16 points in win against No. 18 Gonzaga

On Sunday, Dec. 6, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team came out with a big overtime win against No. 18 Gonzaga as they defeated the Bulldogs 75-72.
Former Wahpeton High School basketball player Tylee Irwin put up 16 points and played 37 minutes. She shot four of eight from the field, and made seven of her eight free throws. She even recorded the team’s only block in the second half of the game. Irwin was the team’s second leading scorer for the Jackrabbits. They are now sitting at No. 22 in the NCAA women’s basketball AP Top 25. This is the team’s second ranked win, with the first one coming against No. 15 Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The Jackrabbits go on the road and face Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. The Jackrabbits are 3-0 and look to win their first road game of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.