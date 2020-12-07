Irwin gets 16 points in win against No. 18 Gonzaga

Former Wahpeton High School basketball player Tylee Irwin has been a big contribution to start off the season for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits basketball team. The team is currently ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team came out with a big overtime win against No. 18 Gonzaga as they defeated the Bulldogs 75-72.

Former Wahpeton High School basketball player Tylee Irwin put up 16 points and played 37 minutes. She shot four of eight from the field, and made seven of her eight free throws. She even recorded the team’s only block in the second half of the game. Irwin was the team’s second leading scorer for the Jackrabbits. They are now sitting at No. 22 in the NCAA women’s basketball AP Top 25. This is the team’s second ranked win, with the first one coming against No. 15 Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Jackrabbits go on the road and face Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. The Jackrabbits are 3-0 and look to win their first road game of the season.

