Irwin makes senior season debut against Creighton

South Dakota State senior forward Tylee Irwin made her season debut on Monday, Nov. 30 against Creighton. She missed the team's first game against Iowa State after being out with an injury.
She came off the bench and played 23 minutes for the Jackrabbits. She scored eight points and got seven rebounds. She had a good night of shooting as she was made three of her five shots and made both three-point attempts. Irwin played just 23 minutes as she is slowly working herself back into the lineup. Irwin was just as good on the defensive end as she had three blocks and one steal in the team's 66-47 win.
South Dakota State hosts Gonzaga on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. The Jackrabbits are currently 2-0 looking to build off of their hot start to the 2020-21 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.