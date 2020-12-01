Irwin makes senior season debut against Creighton

Senior forward Tylee Irwin played a pivotal role off the bench in her 2020-21 debut against Creighton on Monday, Nov. 30. South Dakota State defeated Creighton 66-47. 

 Courtesy SDSU Athletics

South Dakota State senior forward Tylee Irwin made her season debut on Monday, Nov. 30 against Creighton. She missed the team's first game against Iowa State after being out with an injury. 

She came off the bench and played 23 minutes for the Jackrabbits. She scored eight points and got seven rebounds. She had a good night of shooting as she was made three of her five shots and made both three-point attempts. Irwin played just 23 minutes as she is slowly working herself back into the lineup. Irwin was just as good on the defensive end as she had three blocks and one steal in the team's 66-47 win.

South Dakota State hosts Gonzaga on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. The Jackrabbits are currently 2-0 looking to build off of their hot start to the 2020-21 season.

Tags

Load comments