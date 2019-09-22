After losing a strong senior class last season, Breckenridge’s returners were expected to pull even more weight this year. The offensive line was the position group with the most returning talent, including a trio of starters. The most surprising aspect of the veteran group is the fact that five of the main six linemen are juniors.
“As far as youth and having guys coming back, you generally think it’s going to be senior-dominated with the guys you bring back on your offensive line,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said. “For us, most of the guys are juniors and have gotten a lot of time. Most of them started last year and the whole nucleus of guys got a lot of time last year as well.”
Jared Aamold (center), Jonah Christensen (guard) and Gavin Johnson (tackle) were all starters in the trenches as sophomores last season.
“They grew up as sophomores, we had high expectations for them as juniors and hopefully they can continue to grow and get better. They’re pretty dang good as is right now, but they can get better,” Fredericksen said. “The No. 1 priority is to get things right up front. Without guys that are willing to do the little things and not get a whole lot of the praise, that’s huge. Going into that first game, that gives a coach confidence and it gives your team confidence. It’s a big thing for us.”
Joining the three veterans up front are guards Bryant Hasse, Jonah Paintner and tackle Connor Twidwell. After starting last year at defensive end, Twidwell isn’t new to the varsity stage.
The group entered the year with high expectations for themselves. Anybody who’s seen their execution in the first few games of the season can see how much the experience from last year carried into 2019. Even with the strong opening showing, they know they have a long way to go.
“I think we came out a little slow. We need to get some things clicking. We had a great week of practice and things are starting to click,” Aamold said.
The group knows the importance of working as a group and they picked that up from their two senior leaders last season, Charlie Boldingh and Bemidji State-commit Carter Fredericksen.
“(We learned) a lot about team chemistry and knowing your job and that really helped last year. Now we kind of know what we’re doing this year and it makes it easier,” Johnson said.
Fredericksen commended his men up front for their ability to work as a singular unit. Not only during games, but also in practice and off the field.
“With the teams that have a lot of success, one of the most important things is how your offensive line gels. These guys are just fantastic,” Fredericksen said. “They roll with the punches, they’re tough, they’re go-getters, there’s no excuses, they welcome the next guy that comes in and try to help one another whether it’s through the blocking schemes or through the techniques and fundamentals. It’s just a great blend of guys.”
One new challenge for most of the players is having to play both ways. Aamold and Johnson each went to war on both sides of the ball last season, but not for the whole year. The two of them are doing it again this season and so are Christensen and Twidwell.
“We did a lot of conditioning before the season. I think every game we’re all getting a little stronger, a little faster. As the season goes on we’ll be perfect,” Aamold said.
Along with staying fresh the entire game, another challenge has been consistently pass blocking. The linemen know they can’t win games by just running the ball, even though the running backs won’t complain about the holes they’ve got to run through.
“We’re doing pretty well, but we just need to work on our pass blocking. We’re pretty good off the run, so hopefully it’ll come together,” Twidwell said.
Fredericksen also addressed the pass blocking, but noted it’s the entire offense needs to step up in that area.
“It seems like a lot of people say that there’s not a lot of time sometimes when we pass, but it’s not always just on them. It’s about the whole network,” Fredericksen said. “It’s about the routes being run, it’s about the quarterback setup and it’s a lot of things. Although it seems like a whole offensive line problem, it’s a whole unit problem. We always can get better. As a nucleus the guys do extremely well and work hard.”
Breckenridge hit the road to play Ottertail Central, Minnesota, on Friday, Sept. 20. For a recap of the team’s fourth game of the year, make sure to read today’s sports section.
