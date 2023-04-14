Jack Junker named NDSCS interim head coach

Jack Junker replaces Jonathan Reinebold at the helm of NDSCS baseball eight games into the 2023 season. 

 Courtesy NDSCS Athletics

As of Thursday, April 13, Jonathan Reinebold was no longer listed as the head coach of the North Dakota State College of Science baseball team. In fact, he wasn’t listed on the staff roster at all.

According to NDSCS athletic director Stu Engen, the school transitioned head coaching duties to 24-year-old Jack Junker, who had been serving as an assistant.



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 