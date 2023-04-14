Jack Junker named NDSCS interim head coach

As of Thursday, April 13, Jonathan Reinebold was no longer listed as the head coach of the North Dakota State College of Science baseball team. In fact, he wasn’t listed on the staff roster at all.
According to NDSCS athletic director Stu Engen, the school transitioned head coaching duties to 24-year-old Jack Junker, who had been serving as an assistant.
“His debut is today,” Engen said Friday. “He was on a bus to Montana yesterday and will take over as interim head coach starting this afternoon.”
Specifics of Reinebold’s departure were not made available. Engen simply noted that "A decision was made to transition the head coaching duties to Jack Junker.”
The young frontman becomes the third head coach of the Wildcats since the program’s inception in 2019, following Chris Kappes and Reinebold. Kappes currently coaches the Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Baseball team.
Reinebold’s hiring was announced last June. At the time, Reinebold’s lifelong record of coaching sports and serving in the United States Military was detailed in a press release posted by the school. He graduated from West Point in 1986, where he was a four-year starter and all-conference player on the baseball team.
NDSCS had a 1-7 record heading into Friday’s doubleheader vs. Miles City.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.