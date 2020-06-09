The North Dakota State College of Science Athletics Department has hired Adam Jacobson as its new head women's basketball coach. Jacobson will also lead the Athletics Department's fundraising, marketing and promotions initiatives.

"Coach Jacobson brings diverse experience, and those experiences are from within our recruiting region. This is a perfect combination," said NDSCS Athletics Director Stu Engen. "He has earned a high level of respect from those in the profession, and I know he will represent NDSCS in an outstanding manner."

Jacobson has 12 years of collegiate coaching and recruiting experience, most recently at the University of Mary, where he was an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to his position at the University of Mary, he spent four years at the University of North Dakota as an assistant basketball coach, recruiting coordinator and game scheduler.

