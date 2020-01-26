Good players come through when they have a massive career milestone on their radar. Great players blow their goal out of the water.
Jase Jensen entered the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades’ Thursday, Jan. 23 game four points away from his 200th career point. The senior was in on every BW goal, doubling his desired four points with a ridiculous double hat trick and two assists to give the Blades an 8-5 road win over Park Rapids, Minnesota.
“I didn’t even picture anything like that or to come that close to anything like that. I was just thankful to play with the guys around me. That’s definitely one of the biggest pluses,” Jensen said. “I knew I had four points to get to 200 and I was just feeling it. Things were going my way for sure.”
It’s been a long journey on varsity for the senior star who’s been a regular in the BW lineup since he was an eighth grader. His experience has allowed him to climb to No. 1 among Minnesota’s active players in points and to the top spot in Blades history.
Through 18 games, Jensen’s scored 20 goals while also tallying 15 assists. Jensen had 43 points his junior year (27 goals, 16 assists), 55 as a sophomore (31 goals, 24 assists), 48 in a breakout freshman campaign (32 goals, 16 assists) and 23 in eighth grade (11 goals, 12 assists).
“Starting my eighth grade varsity year, I got to play with a lot of older guys and they kind of taught me the ropes. I think all the leadership I had around me at such a young age helped me out in the long run, definitely,” Jensen said.
Jensen his the 200-point nearly milestone halfway through the second period with an assist on a Tanner Barth goal. Isaac Wohlers had the other non-Jensen goal for BW. The tandem of Barth and Wohlers also loaded up the stat sheet with four assists from Barth and five from Wohlers, respectively.
“That was huge. We had quite a few guys stay home sick because we got that bug going around, but they definitely played super good. It just seems like it was clicking for all of us,” Jensen said.
Next up for BW (12-6) is a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 road battle with Kittson Central, Minnesota. The Blades have six games left before their playoff opener.
