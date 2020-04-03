Another former Breckenridge baseball standout is moving on to a four-year university. Westley Johnson made his decision on Wednesday, April 1 to continue his career at Valley City State University.
Multiple factors were considered when Johnson realized VCSU was the school for him after a pair of years at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
“Expense with my scholarship (was a factor) and everything and we also have another kid from M-State going there so me and him are going to room together,” Johnson said. “I finally got to sit down with my family and talk about it and everything. It seemed like a great fit for me.”
Johnson hasn’t been able to visit the campus yet due to the coronavirus pandemic, but his fellow Spartan, Will Magnusson, has already visited and endorsed the environment. The Breck grad’s recruitment by VCSU started halfway through March when the team returned from their trip in Florida.
“It sounded really interesting and then their coach got in contact with me and it was all forward from there,” Johnson said.
Just like at M-State, Johnson will just be pitching. When he was a standout on Breckenridge’s baseball teams for multiple years, he also played first base. Another former Cowboy, Mitch Porter, was also on the team the past two years and will be playing for Concordia College next season.
The Spartans had 10 games under their belt when the season was cut short. Johnson will be able to make up this year of eligibility, giving him three years to play in Valley City if he wants.
“I’ll be a junior, but technically a sophomore on the field so I’ll still have three years of baseball,” Johnson said. “Right now I’m hoping to be out of there as a senior so I’ll probably just do two years unless I have to go back and do classes.”
Other four-year schools Johnson considered included Dickinson State and Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota. Westley and Wesleyan sound like a perfect mix, but it wasn’t meant to be.
Johnson will pursue a degree in sports management at his next home. He was thankful to have already taken care of his generals at a school where he could also play the game he loves.
“I felt like it was the best two years of my life. As Mitch also said, we had seen our potential down in Florida and I think we could have done a lot of damage this year,” Johnson said. “If you don’t know what you’re doing, I’d recommend a two-year (college) to anybody. Fergus Falls right now is building a program.”
