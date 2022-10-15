Johnson makes history in Cowgirls victory, 10 seniors celebrated for career contributions

Breckenridge celebrated three senior student managers and seven senior players Thursday, Oct. 13, as part of its Senior Night festivities. Back from left: Elizabeth Etzler, Addie Twidwell, Ivy Ovsak, Emma Etzler, Mattea Vig and Josie Johnson. Front from left: Ella Anderson, Abby Johnson, Kennedy Schuler and Kelsey Ceroll.

 Courtesy Carol Colby
Abby Johnson became the second Cowgirl to reach 1,000 career kills, breaking Camryn Kaehler’s previous mark of 1,022 set in 2021. Johnson has enjoyed a successful five-year career on the varsity team.

When it comes to career kills, not many Cowgirls have reached 1,000 — Abby Johnson and Camryn Kaehler — that’s the list.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Johnson broke Kaehler’s mark of 1,022 kills set during the 2021 season, as Breckenridge swept Frazee, Minnesota, on Senior Night. Kaehler, now playing at North Dakota State College of Science, spent last season competing alongside Johnson during the Cowgirls’ fairytale run to the Class 1A State Tournament in St. Paul.



