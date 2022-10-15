Johnson makes history in Cowgirls victory, 10 seniors celebrated for career contributions

When it comes to career kills, not many Cowgirls have reached 1,000 — Abby Johnson and Camryn Kaehler — that’s the list.
On Thursday, Oct. 13, Johnson broke Kaehler’s mark of 1,022 kills set during the 2021 season, as Breckenridge swept Frazee, Minnesota, on Senior Night. Kaehler, now playing at North Dakota State College of Science, spent last season competing alongside Johnson during the Cowgirls’ fairytale run to the Class 1A State Tournament in St. Paul.
Johnson, a five-year varsity player, is happy to have her name in the record books next to her longtime teammate.
“It’s definitely fun, considering I played with her and she was my outside buddy for so many years. It was cool to be able to do that,” Johnson said.
Johnson claimed the record in set two. Hailee Hanson served an ace as the public address announcer briefly acknowledged the historic moment. The match wasn’t stopped to recognize the accomplishment, probably because fans have grown so accustomed to Johnson’s greatness on the volleyball court.
“I’ve been playing for five years, so it was going to happen sometime. I just try to play it cool and play the game,” Johnson said.
Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson has seen records change hands many times since filling the shoes of veteran coach Linda Hillestad in 2017. In fact, she helped lead the Cowgirls to the team’s winningest season (30-4) in 2021. Breckenridge is 77-11 over the last four seasons, penciling the stat sheet like never before.
“Even in my first year of coaching, Brooke Busse broke my all-time assists record. Now, just watching these girls break records, it’s fun to see,” Wilson said. “This is all within the last six years that people have been really scoring 1,000 or more of any stat. To even get to that mark is a huge deal, but to reach a career milestone higher than that is huge. Obviously, Abby is not done yet. She’s setting the bar pretty high.”
Thursday was Senior Night. The Cowgirls celebrated Johnson, Emma Etzler, Kennedy Schuler, Addie Twidwell, Mattea Vig, Kelsey Ceroll and Ivy Ovsak, along with student managers Ella Anderson, Elizabeth Etzler and Josie Johnson.
Vig was a machine in set one, dialing up five kills. Kelsey Ceroll, setter, even snuck one by the Hornets, fainting a pass and pushing the ball to an empty back row as Breckenridge dominated, 25-11.
“Mattea is playing very strong and swinging very confidently. She just has a confident and very positive attitude,” Wilson said. “I feel like that carries a player a long way.”
Ceroll always had aspirations of becoming a libero, but was called upon to lead as a senior setter. She paced Breckenridge in assists Thursday with 20, facilitating her team to 25-17 and 25-18 wins in the final two sets.
“I’m proud of the setter that Kelsey has developed into this season,” Wilson said. “Her great attitude, work ethic and determination has helped lead us to be successful. She also has one of the strongest, most consistent serves on our team.”
Twidwell logged three solo blocks and a pair of aces in a vintage performance.
“Addie has added a quickness element to her game, being able to block all hitters in any of the front row positions,” Wilson said. “She’s taken on a leadership role this season as one of our captains.”
Ovsak had explosive moments, raining down on the Hornets with three big kills. The senior has developed into a great two-way player offensively and defensively in the front row.
“Ivy has an impressive and aggressive swing, but her determination when blocking is worth writing about,” Wilson said. “Her frustration when she misses a block only fuels her more.”
Etzler and Schuler played relatively heavy minutes Thursday, doing their jobs to ensure there was no drop off on the scoreboard. Etzler looked extremely quick when shifting across the net. Schuler didn’t shy away from serve receives when Frazee threatened to make scoring runs.
“Emma’s defensive game continues to improve; she is quick and doesn’t hesitate to go for the ball. She may not say much, but Emma sets a great example of her hard work ethic in her abilities on the court,” Wilson said. “Kennedy has really worked on her serve receive and passing and is a solid receiver for the team. Whether on or off the court, her willingness to do whatever is needed for the team makes her a great teammate.”
Junior middle hitter Hailee Hanson showed off her vertical, finishing second on the team with seven kills. When Frazee blocked her attacks, she came back for more, scoring multiple times on second-effort swings.
“Hailee had a really good practice yesterday — really hard swings,” Wilson said. “She’s carrying that over and she’s blocking well, too. She has good net play, we just want to see a little more consistency out of her, but she’s playing good volleyball.”
Hanson will be one of the main players tasked with taking the reins from this year’s seniors next season. She’s shown flashes of dominance playing next to Twidwell, a two-year starter.
“She’s going to replace Twidwell as the first middle. She’s going to be coming in against some really strong hitters. I need her to block really well, but I also need her to be able to swing wherever we need her to on the court. She has a lot of potential and we gotta keep building it,” Wilson said.
Thursday’s win moved Breckenridge to 17-4 overall and into sole possession of second place in Section 6A North. The Cowgirls are ranked 29th in the latest quality results formula, just two spots above third-place Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (17-1).
